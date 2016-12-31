- Trump ‘aggressively’ pursuing Netanyahu to attend inauguration — report - The Times of Israel, 11 minutes ago
- Istanbul nightclub attack: Gunman 'dressed as Santa' kills 39, including many foreigners, in Reina nightspot as hunt continues for attacker - The Telegraph, 18 minutes ago
- New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead - Ynet, 1 hour ago
- Israeli woman hurt in Istanbul club attack; another missing - The Times of Israel, 1 hour ago
- Margaret Thatcher's television training before cameras first broadcast from House of Commons revealed - The Telegraph, 2 hours ago
- Kim Jong-un says North Korea in 'final stages' of developing intercontinental ballistic missile - The Telegraph, 2 hours ago
- Israelis now face a fateful choice as hope for a two-state solution fades | Dahlia Scheindlin - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
- ‘We walked on top of people,’ recalls Istanbul attack witness - The Times of Israel, 3 hours ago
- Drunk Canadian pilot arrested after passing out in cockpit - The Telegraph, 3 hours ago
- Alabama 24, Washington 7: Alabama Bulls Its Way Past Washington to Reach Title Game - NY Times, 4 hours ago
- Man, 23, killed when car overturns on Golan Heights - The Times of Israel, 4 hours ago
- White House decries ‘atrocity’ of Istanbul shooting rampage - The Times of Israel, 4 hours ago
- Pro-Hezbollah Lebanese daily prints its final issue - The Times of Israel, 5 hours ago
- Istanbul attack revives terror jitters in New Year - The Times of Israel, 6 hours ago
- New Year's Eve celebrations around the world, in pictures - The Telegraph, 6 hours ago
- Watch live: New Year's Eve fireworks from London - The Telegraph, 7 hours ago
- New Year's Day: The biggest day of the year for takeaways - The Telegraph, 7 hours ago
- Girl, 12, killed and child, 11, fighting for her life after hit and run - The Telegraph, 7 hours ago
- The Observer view on the prospects for 2017 | Observer editorial - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
- New Year, new coins as Royal Mint strikes 2017 pound - The Telegraph, 7 hours ago
Trump ‘aggressively’ pursuing Netanyahu to attend inauguration — report
Sources say PM considering traveling to Washington for swearing-in ceremony of US president-elect; Trump says Jewish state ‘very, very important’ to him
Around the world, revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celebrity deaths
Amid tight security, crowds from New York to Sydney, Tokyo to Dubai greet a new year with hope and trepidation
Pro-Hezbollah Lebanese daily prints its final issue
As-Safir, like much of Lebanon’s print media, was dependent on increasingly scarce cash from foreign powers
Man, 23, killed when car overturns on Golan Heights
Police launch investigation into accident that saw the vehicle flip ‘several times,’ according to medic at the scene
Abbas: 2017 will be the year of Palestinian statehood
Marking Fatah’s 52nd anniversary, PA chief hails ‘unprecedented’ diplomatic victory of UN anti-settlement resolution
In shadow of Syria, Ban Ki-moon ends a decade as UN chief
A key figure in 2015 climate accord, outgoing secretary-general laments role of world leaders in ongoing wars and crises
Join the Jewish movement to support refugees
HIAS used to help refugees because they were Jewish; today we help refugees because we are Jewish.
Israel & The Region
Diplomacy, defense, politics, Middle East affairs
Hamas videos feature ‘clown’ Netanyahu visiting missing soldier Oron Shaul
Clips mockingly celebrate soldier’s third year in terror group’s captivity; Israel has said he is no longer alive
Britain and the US in deepening war of words over Kerry’s anti-settlement speech
May rebukes secretary’s wrong-headed approach, exaggerated focus on settlements; State Dept. implies UK hypocritical, says other countries are backing Kerry
UN Security Council unanimously backs Syria peace plan
Resolution welcomes Russian-Turkish initiative, including ongoing ceasefire and talks next month in Kazakhstan
In Bahrain woman’s slaying, accusations of royal involvement
Activists allege reporter, 28, was gunned down in front of her son by military officer from kingdom’s royal family
Israelis warned not to travel to India because of ‘concrete’ terror threat
Tourists already there urged by Counter-Terror Bureau to avoid crowded areas and New Year’s parties, especially in Goa, other southern states
Twin blasts kill at least 18 in Baghdad market
Dozens more injured as bombs tear through Al-Sinek; no immediate claim of responsibility
Congressional Republicans push to condemn anti-settlement UN vote
Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran and Florida Rep. Dennis Ross to introduce resolutions of disapproval in their respective chambers
‘We don’t need this America,’ deputy minister says after UN vote, Kerry speech
Former ambassador to US Michael Oren: Obama Administration’s current attitude to Israel ‘sad, tragic and dangerous’
Jewish Times
The life of the tribe worldwide
Josh Radnor, beyond ‘How I Met Your Mother’
The sitcom star and Hebrew school alum has branched out following the show’s denouement. The actor talks about his iconic character, current projects, and Judaism’s influence on his work
'Saying that there was messing around with ration cards and illegal workers suggests much, but proves nothing'
Report on Anne Frank’s capture sparks frustration among experts
Following release of study suggesting Holocaust diarist and her family were not betrayed, Anne Frank House responds to criticism of its ‘obvious mistakes’
Top 10 Artistic Menorahs for Hanukkah 2016
Hanukkah is right around the corner, so here are our ten favorite menorahs from fantastic Israeli artists.
Your Views
Posted by Jeremy Hanson on Haim Yavin, my ass
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 7:01 AM
Posted by Ilan Toren on End the delusion over settlements
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 6:50 AM
Posted by Marina Landisberg on You are the racist, actually, not me
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 6:49 AM
Posted by Jordan Elgrably on You are the racist, actually, not me
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 6:38 AM
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 6:37 AM
Posted by Avi Shevin on You are the racist, actually, not me
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 6:26 AM
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 6:22 AM
