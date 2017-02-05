- Watch: France’s far-left candidate appears via hologram in Paris - The Telegraph, 11 minutes ago
- Ministers back bill allowing rabbinic courts to judge monetary cases - The Times of Israel, 16 minutes ago
- NFL players head to Israel to meet locals, visit religious sites - The Times of Israel, 34 minutes ago
- 5,000 rally in Ofra to protest planned evacuation of 9 homes - The Times of Israel, 36 minutes ago
- After massacre, Canadian Jews form ‘rings of peace’ around mosques - The Times of Israel, 51 minutes ago
- Philly cop with Nazi tattoo cleared of wrongdoing - The Times of Israel, 1 hour ago
- Two killed in suspected double homicide outside Tel Aviv - The Times of Israel, 1 hour ago
- Labour vows to back Article 50 no matter what as Jeremy Corbyn says he is 'lenient' on rebels - The Telegraph, 1 hour ago
- Donald Trump's administration will use 'every legal means' to restore travel ban after emergency motion to reinstate it fails - The Telegraph, 1 hour ago
- Jewish Home doubles down on vow to pass outpost bill Monday - The Times of Israel, 2 hours ago
- US Jewish advocacy group urges Knesset to reject outpost bill - The Times of Israel, 2 hours ago
- Steinmetz to deposit surety of NIS 55m - Globes, 2 hours ago
- Yachimovich to run for Histadrut chief - Globes, 2 hours ago
- Over 30 “pop up” brothels open each week in Swindon as police warn foreign prostitutes are being trafficked by eastern European gangs - The Telegraph, 2 hours ago
- With Bannon as Grim Reaper, ‘SNL’ mocks Trump gaffes - The Times of Israel, 2 hours ago
- Ministers endorse bill to export medicinal cannabis - The Times of Israel, 3 hours ago
- Marine Le Pen promises revolution for France as she tells rally in Lyon 'The wind of history has turned' with Brexit and Donald Trump - The Telegraph, 3 hours ago
- David Mundell: Government not 'feart' of Scottish independence referendum but it would be 'seriously unpleasant' - The Telegraph, 3 hours ago
- Beckhams attempt social media business as usual after embarrassing email leaks - The Telegraph, 3 hours ago
- Newsreader Mark Austin told anorexic daughter: 'If you really want to starve yourself to death, just get on with it.' - The Telegraph, 3 hours ago
Pence warns Iran: Don’t test Trump’s resolve with ‘hostile’ action
After US imposes new sanctions, VP says Iran ‘would do well to realize there’s a new president in the Oval Office’
NFL players head to Israel to meet locals, visit religious sites
Trip to Holy Land will include stops at Rambam hospital, Yad Vashem, and Jordan River’s Yardenit baptismal site
PM: Israel, US, UK must form united front to combat Iran ‘aggression’
Boarding plane to meet British PM, Netanyahu slams Tehran’s ‘unusual hutzpah,’ says it’s testing new administrations in London, Washington
Hamas explosives chief said killed in accidental blast
Terror group says Muhammad Walid al-Quqa, 37, died of wounds sustained while ‘preparing equipment’ in northern Gaza
Two killed in suspected double homicide outside Tel Aviv
A tale of two evacuated villages
Watching the Amona evacuation, with its unarmed police and efforts to reach a deal with settlers, residents of the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran ask why such consideration wasn’t afforded them as well
El Al cancels all flights from Europe as labor dispute grounds pilots
Sunday flights called off as pilots protest retirement payment scheme
Ministers endorse bill to export medicinal cannabis
Proposal to move forward after clearing panel; debate on decriminalizing recreational use delayed until next week
Don’t miss Israel’s top biomedical innovations
Israel’s premier international life sciences conference and exhibition, MIXiii-Biomed, to take place on May 23-25, 2017, in Tel Aviv
Tales of the Times
The quirky, improbable, infuriating, and uplifting
-
Senior project
-
Trump's Kampf
-
Strangers on a train
-
Underground resistance
-
All I need
-
Jihadi Don
-
Model leader
-
Protest pals
-
Out of Fashion
-
What's on second?
-
Fenced in
-
The words of the prophets
-
Kosher pigskin
-
D-Day for the undead
-
Sign of the times
-
Executive disorder
-
Schooled
-
People Get Ready
-
A firm hand
-
Political playdate
Israel & The Region
Diplomacy, defense, politics, Middle East affairs
Western navies hold major drill off coast of Iran
British-led ‘United Trident’ exercises come in light of increased Iranian harassment of naval vessels in Persian Gulf
Netanyahu heads to UK seeking a ‘united front’ against Iran
PM says alliance needed ‘in light of Iran’s defiance against international order’; set to talk security, economic and tech cooperation with May, Johnson
3 Palestinians accused of arson in November West Bank fire
Men indicted for blaze that destroyed homes at Halamish settlement; indictment doesn’t allege terror or ‘nationalistic motives’
Hamas refuses to swap Israeli civilian for imprisoned operative — report
Official says Palestinian terror group will only negotiate for a single, all-encompassing exchange
Lawmakers demand inquiry into Gaza war report leaks
MKs on both sides of the aisle tell attorney general key details from secret comptroller report were illegally handed to the press
In further sign of warming ties, Turkish energy officials headed to Jerusalem
Delegation to discuss building underwater gas pipeline from Israel to Turkey, will head to Gaza to study ways to ease electricity shortage
Trump sidelines Palestinians, as aide rules out building ties for now
Meeting unofficial representatives of Abbas, Jason Greenblatt indicates that administration will engage with PA after Trump meets Netanyahu on Feb. 15
Precedent for Trump’s Muslim ban exists from nearly a century ago
While temporary restrictions on immigration have been put into place in recent times, it has been almost 100 years since religion played a key role
Hebrew Media Review
Sun, Feb 5, 2:21 PM
Jewish Times
The life of the tribe worldwide
Wanted: 'A gifted and intelligent boy with a mischievous streak who appears to be Jewish and Italian'
From London to Miami, kids line up to audition for historical Spielberg role
Director is on the lookout for perfect youth to play Edgardo Mortara, an Italian-Jewish boy who was taken from his family in the mid-19th century and raised as a Catholic
Partners > Jewish Standard
Times of Israel Partner
New Jersey
Israel Inside
The people and the land
Buy tickets for ‘The City,’ Jerusalem’s rap opera
Bogart- and Jay Z-inspired rapid-fire Hebrew favorite to be performed in English on February 14, sponsored by The Times of Israel
The Blogs
The marketplace of ideas
Posts are contributed by third parties. The opinions, facts and any media content in them are presented solely by the authors, and The Times of Israel assumes no responsibility for them. In case of abuse, report a post.
Your Views
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 8:34 PM
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 7:42 PM
Posted by Binyamin Koretz on Why (Jewishly) the Patriots will win
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 6:33 PM
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 5:29 PM
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 5:29 PM
Posted by Danny Frankel on The Chief Rabbinate and its disgrace
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 5:08 PM
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 5:07 PM
Popular Bloggers
- Jeffrey Woolf
- Jessica Levine Kupferberg
- Malynnda Littky
- Samantha Resnik
- Stav Shaffir
- Yossi Klein Halevi
- Daniel B. Schwartz
- Bob Rosenschein
- Amnon Reshef
- Naftali Moses
- Matt Finkelstein
- Jonathan Hoffman
- Irwin Cotler
- Diana Emuna Rubin
- Mel Alexenberg
- Neil Lazarus
- Akiva Gersh
- Zalmy Silver
- Chaya Lev
- Michael Knopf
- Perry Trotter
- Uri Pilichowski
- Shira Pruce
- Micha Odenheimer
- Dani Ishai Behan
- Aliza Lipkin
- Leah Nagarpowers
- Avrohom Gordimer
- Barbara Diamond
- Jonathan Zausmer
- David S. Zinberg
- Jarrod Tanny
- Mitchell Bard
- Yoseif Bloch
Start-Up Israel
All the news and views from Silicon Wadi
-
cyber-security
-
cybersecurity
-
Aperio Systems
-
Tel Aviv University
-
cyber-security
-
cyber-security
February 5, 2017
7:40 pm
7:40 pm
February 5, 2017
4:55 pm
4:55 pm
February 5, 2017
4:00 pm
4:00 pm
February 5, 2017
10:39 am
10:39 am
February 4, 2017
1:21 pm
1:21 pm
In Israel, teaching kids cyber skills is a national mission
February 3, 2017
12:58 am
12:58 am
Israeli scientist wins Japan Prize for cryptography work
February 2, 2017
1:51 pm
1:51 pm