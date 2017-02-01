- Brexit debate: George Osborne accuses Theresa May of failing to prioritise the economy as he vows to join the 'fight' - The Telegraph, 14 minutes ago
- Ceva reports record revenue for fourth successive quarter - Globes, 14 minutes ago
- With détente in full force, Turkey to send diplomats to Israel - The Times of Israel, 16 minutes ago
- Germany arrests Tunisian asylum-seeker linked to Tunis museum attack - The Telegraph, 18 minutes ago
- Donald Trump tells Republican senators to invoke 'nuclear option' for Supreme Court nominee - The Telegraph, 21 minutes ago
- On PA televison, children incite to violence against Israelis - The Times of Israel, 25 minutes ago
- Iran confirms latest missile test but denies breaching nuclear agreement - The Telegraph, 32 minutes ago
- Barack Obama spotted on holiday with Sir Richard Branson during post-presidency vacation time - The Telegraph, 33 minutes ago
- Israel evicts Amona settlers as 3,000 new homes approved elsewhere - The Guardian, 35 minutes ago
- Elie Wiesel's Message Reverberates in New York for a 'Night' - Tablet Magazine, 42 minutes ago
- Refugees respond to tweets about Trump's travel ban - The Telegraph, 48 minutes ago
- Pesky kestrel caught on CCTV - The Telegraph, 54 minutes ago
- BoI tells banks to cooperate with mortgage consultants - Globes, 54 minutes ago
- Accepting Palestinian petition, High Court rejects Amona compromise - The Times of Israel, 56 minutes ago
- Israel Approves Another Wave of West Bank Settlement Construction - NY Times, 1 hour ago
- Libya may allow EU ships to pursue people-smugglers in its waters - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
- 'I'll destroy your perfect little life': 'Toyboy' builder convicted for blackmailing woman, 57, following two-week affair - The Telegraph, 1 hour ago
- After bleating a path to Israel, Jacob’s sheep frolic in new home - The Times of Israel, 1 hour ago
- Palestinians rejoice as Amona outpost evacuated - The Times of Israel, 1 hour ago
- Neil Gorsuch: Eight things you need to know about Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee - The Telegraph, 1 hour ago
Accepting Palestinian petition, High Court rejects Amona compromise
Residents of illegal West Bank outpost later accept fresh government offer to relocate entire community to new settlement
With détente in full force, Turkey to send diplomats to Israel
After more than 6 years of strained ties, Foreign Ministry chief heads delegation to Ankara to meet Turkish officials
Palestinians call ‘urgent’ meet to respond to settlement spurt
Abbas spokesman says talks underway on ‘necessary measures’ after another 3,000 West Bank homes approved, demands US ‘rein in’ Israel
Police name man held for killing wife, sons and young neighbor
Nadav Sela suspected of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Dor, 2-year-old Yosef, and 1-year-old Binyamin along with Nachman Atia, 11
In US ‘sanctuary cities,’ Jewish groups work to provide safe harbor for immigrants
Signed on Holocaust day, President Trump’s injunction against undocumented immigrants says that jurisdictions that fail to report to ICE are ‘willfully’ violating federal law
Bank of Israel unveils new banknotes featuring women
NIS 20 and NIS 100 bills, to enter circulation by year’s end, have images of Hebrew-language poets Rachel Bluwstein and Leah Goldberg
Buy tickets for ‘The City,’ Jerusalem’s rap opera
Bogart- and Jay Z-inspired rapid-fire Hebrew favorite to be performed in English on February 14, sponsored by The Times of Israel
Israel & The Region
Diplomacy, defense, politics, Middle East affairs
Ex-US envoy voices support for ‘carefully’ moving embassy to Jerusalem
Offering advice to new administration, Dan Shapiro professes his ‘love of Jerusalem’ and ‘sense of justice for Jewish claims to the city’
Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
Defense minister says ‘action was in line with boosting Iran’s defense power,’ while foreign minister warns US not ‘to create new tensions’
Biden launches NGO to promote equal rights, cancer research
Former vice president’s foundation will also assist military families and work to prevent violence against women
Police begin evacuation of Amona outpost
Hundreds of officers enter illegal settlement, home to 40 families, in preparation for court-ordered demolition
IDF vehicles reportedly operating inside Lebanon
Hezbollah says bulldozers carrying out work beyond border fence; army declines to comment
Hamas military capabilities said restored to pre-2014 war strength
Terror group has rehabilitated network of cross-border tunnels, missile arsenal, Israeli defense sources say
‘God help us’ if Trump keeps on like this, says top PA official
Chief negotiator Saeb Erekat claims US president shunning the Palestinians, slams ‘ban on Muslims’
Rivlin says sorry, but Mexico says ties ‘hurt’ by PM’s support of Trump wall
In call to Mexican counterpart, Israel’s president apologizes, claims there’s been a misunderstanding, hopes issue is now resolved
Israelis born in Arab states excluded from Trump travel ban
Controversial executive order will not be enforced against Jews born in 7 countries hit by entry bar, US embassy says
Jewish Times
The life of the tribe worldwide
Israel Inside
The people and the land
The Blogs
The marketplace of ideas
Posts are contributed by third parties. The opinions, facts and any media content in them are presented solely by the authors, and The Times of Israel assumes no responsibility for them. In case of abuse, report a post.
Start-Up Israel
All the news and views from Silicon Wadi
