Hundreds of thousands mass in DC at anti-Trump women’s march
Marchers spill over into Pennsylvania Avenue, packing out route followed by president after inauguration; Madonna makes surprise appearance; Hillary Clinton tweets support for those ‘marching for our values’
At Tel Aviv protest, showing that ‘love Trumps hate’
Around 500 American-Israelis demonstrate outside the American Embassy in Tel Aviv, as part of worldwide women’s marches
PM reaches out to Iranians, says he’ll discuss regime threat with Trump
In video message posted to Facebook, Netanyahu says people of both countries ‘can work together for more peaceful and hopeful future’
FBI, EU fraud authorities hold emergency summit on binary options fraud
Unprecedented session at The Hague comes as Israeli police still largely fail to act against multi-billion dollar plague of criminality that has flourished from Israel for almost a decade
Thousands of Arab Israelis protest home demolitions, discrimination
Demonstrators say state-sanctioned racism, excessive police force to blame for deadly violence in Bedouin village last week
Buy tickets for ‘The City,’ Jerusalem’s rap opera
Bogart- and Jay Z-inspired rapid-fire Hebrew favorite to be performed in English on February 14, sponsored by The Times of Israel
Israel & The Region
Diplomacy, defense, politics, Middle East affairs
President Trump puts fight against ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ at heart of inauguration speech
In uncompromising address, new president promises to ‘reinforce old alliances,’ quotes Bible on ‘how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity’
US Senate confirms James Mattis as Trump’s defense secretary
Retired Marine general, who last week said Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital, approved 98-1; John Kelly confirmed for Homeland Security
From Obama to Trump: A whole new style of American leadership
Analysis In 2009, a new president highlighted ‘the tempering qualities of humility and restraint’; Trump, vowing ‘America will start winning again, like never before,’ could hardly be more different
Netanyahu tweets ‘Congrats to my friend President Trump’
PM sends (slightly premature) welcome to new US leader, meets with defense chiefs to discuss fallout if Trump makes good on pledge to relocate embassy to Jerusalem
4 die in bombing at refugee camp on Syria’s Jordan border
Explosion in car occurs at isolated makeshift site that UN says houses some 85,000 Syrians
Hamas MP says Jews recruit prostitutes, AIDS-infected women, to lure Arabs
The ‘filthy,’ globally hated Jewish nation will soon be eliminated, Marwan Abu Ras tells worshipers in Gaza
Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary Clinton
After months of ‘lock her up’ chants on campaign trail, president honors former rival, says he has ‘a lot of respect’ for her and ex-president Bill Clinton
Jewish Times
The life of the tribe worldwide
'I think there is a strain within the pro-Israel community that says unless you adopt an unwavering pro-Likud approach, you’re anti-Israel'
How Obama won the Jewish vote without winning over the pro-Israel mainstream
The way Obama handled his relationship with the Jewish community could provide a blueprint for Trump — both his successes and his failures
Israel Inside
The people and the land
Ancient Hebrew text, discovered in 1880, details construction of King Hezekiah's tunnel bringing water to the City of David, echoing the Biblical account
Despite detente, ancient Hebrew text ‘proving’ Jewish ties to Jerusalem set to stay in Istanbul
Netanyahu has hailed Siloam Inscription as evidence ‘etched in stone’ of Jews’ historic connection to holy city, but Israeli officials are not seeking its return
His widow Maria says: 'I want this scam closed and I want the world to know that they were responsible for taking the love of my life away from me'
Fleeced by Israeli binary options firm, Canadian man dies by suicide
Fred Turbide of Edmonton, Alberta, was a devoted husband and father of four who was looking forward to enjoying his retirement with his family. Then the ‘brokers’ of 23Traders got hold of him
