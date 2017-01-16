- Oracle sets up Tel Aviv startup accelerator for cloud edge - The Times of Israel, 13 minutes ago
Hamas trying to drum up support in West Bank, Shin Bet says, arresting 13
Exclusive: Hamas, Islamic State resume close cooperation despite pressure from Cairo
Qatar agrees to buy $12m in fuel for Gaza power plant
Live updates Latest: Merkel rebuffs Trump criticism
Netanyahu says ‘media conspiracy’ trying to ‘decapitate’ him
Prime minister lashes out at press for ‘fake investigation,’ denies any wrongdoing as Yedioth publisher grilled again; minister says Palestinians can’t stop US from moving embassy to Jerusalem; Hamas calls Paris summit ‘absurd’
Egypt court bars islands transfer to Saudi Arabia
Plan to hand over Tiran and Sanafir was publicly opposed by many Egyptians; decision likely to impact ties with Saudis
Newspaper publisher grilled again by police over Netanyahu talks
Yedioth Ahronoth’s Arnon Mozes has third interview with cops and editor Ron Yaron gives statement as investigation continues into quid pro quo deal discussed with PM
Soldiers, not tour guide, killed Jerusalem terrorist
Forensic analysis indicates terrorist in fatal Jerusalem truck attack died from army-issued bullet found in his head
Interior minister slaps travel ban on controversial sheikh
Raed Salah due to be released from prison Tuesday, cannot leave the country for six months
Foreign Ministry chief chalks up Paris conference as win for Israel
Despite Israel’s absence from Sunday confab, DG Yuval Rotem says, ‘we succeeded in getting our position across’
Trump says he’ll tap ‘natural talent’ Kushner to broker Mideast peace
In interviews with Bild and Times of London, president-elect slams ‘dumb’ Iran deal, calls on Britain to veto any further anti-Israel resolution at UN Security Council, wishes it had blocked the last one
Obama says Netanyahu was repeatedly ‘fired up’ over US policy
Outgoing president tells 60 Minutes his decision not to veto a UN resolution did not rupture US-Israel relations
Join the Jewish movement to support refugees
HIAS used to help refugees because they were Jewish; today we help refugees because we are Jewish.
Israel & The Region
Diplomacy, defense, politics, Middle East affairs
UK refuses to sign Paris declaration, warns summit may harden Palestinian positions
Breaking ranks with 70 other nations, London laments confab held without Israelis and Palestinians, ‘just days before transition to new US president’
NATO, Russia, Merkel, Brexit: Trump unleashes broadsides on Europe
US president-elect says West should deal with Russia, 28-nation military alliance is obsolete, and the EU is falling apart
Mogherini says EU will stand by Iran nuclear accord
In apparent jab at Trump, Europe’s foreign affairs chief insists deal is ‘proof that diplomacy works and delivers’
Israelis, Palestinians sign deal to jointly improve West Bank water supply
Renewal of Joint Water Committee is fourth key infrastructure agreement signed between Israel and PA in past year and a half
Outgoing CIA chief slams Trump’s ‘outrageous’ comparison of leaked document to ‘Nazi Germany’
Brennan also says President-elect lacks awareness of Russian threat
Family, friends of Jerusalem terrorist released from custody
1 brother, 1 friend still held on suspicion of abetting Fadi al-Qunbar’s deadly truck ramming last week
Israel thanks Jamaica for skipping controversial UNESCO vote
Netanyahu welcomes Kingston’s refusal in Oct. to back ‘absurd’ resolution, which ignored Jewish ties to Temple Mount
Jewish Times
The life of the tribe worldwide
Exclusive Possible agriculture secretary trying to arrange inauguration meet for settler leader with Trump
Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet post, to launch trade push with Israel, settlements
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller due in Israel in March; will meet settler leader in DC next week
Analysis 'We are not the cause of assimilation but rather one of the most powerful alternatives' -- Rabbi Rick Jacobs
With a spotlight on the Western Wall, is this Israel’s Reform moment?
In an increasingly exclusionary religious Israel, Modern Orthodox Israelis are joining forces with a flourishing Liberal Jewry. Approaching a year to the announcement of a pluralistic prayer pavilion, will this partnership see it built?
Partners > Jewish Standard
Times of Israel Partner
New Jersey
Israel Inside
The people and the land
Your Views
Posted by Dan Silagi on Bye bye Bibi
Monday, January 16, 2017, 2:35 PM
Posted by Samuel Lasker on An Arab’s view of the Paris peace summit
Monday, January 16, 2017, 2:24 PM
Posted by Rebecca Johnstone on Replacing the Torah with chaos: The Chief Rabbi seeks to undo a divorce
Monday, January 16, 2017, 2:23 PM
Monday, January 16, 2017, 2:10 PM
Posted by Yehoshua Friedman on Replacing the Torah with chaos: The Chief Rabbi seeks to undo a divorce
Monday, January 16, 2017, 2:09 PM
Posted by Yehoshua Friedman on Replacing the Torah with chaos: The Chief Rabbi seeks to undo a divorce
Monday, January 16, 2017, 2:05 PM
Posted by Reuven Dovid Miller on Ride with me
Monday, January 16, 2017, 1:52 PM
Start-Up Israel
All the news and views from Silicon Wadi
