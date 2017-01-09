- Days Before Purported Neo-Nazi March, Hundreds Gather in Whitefish, Montana, to Rally Against Racism - Tablet Magazine, 46 seconds ago
Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to Trump
Seeking to work around anti-nepotism laws established in 1960s, lawyers have devised a way for Trump’s intensely loyal son-in-law to serve in the White House
Live updates Latest: Netanyahu orders ministers to attend funerals after all skip out on terror victims
After outcry over no-shows, PM orders ministers attend funerals of slain troops
Families say no government officials were at burials of truck attack victims; bomb threats reported at Jewish centers across US, London schools; Obama tells Israeli TV Netanyahu attacked him to deflect attention from settlement problem
4 soldiers killed in Jerusalem terror attack laid to rest
Hundreds attend ceremonies for cadets, officer killed Sunday; 4 injured in attack remain hospitalized; 9 Palestinians arrested in connection
Despite strides, suicide still top cause of death for IDF soldiers
Army releases details on 41 troops who died in 2016: 15 took their own life, 4 killed in operations, 9 in on-base accidents, 7 in car accidents, 6 from illness
Cameras, toy airplanes smuggled into Gaza in TV sets
Shin Bet security service says some of the equipment was delivered to Hamas, could be used for military purposes
With US consent, Russia to give Iran huge shipment of natural uranium
Consignment could be enriched to enough weapons-grade uranium for 10 simple nuclear bombs, experts says, ‘depending on the efficiency of the enrichment process’
Abbas urges world leaders to prevent US Embassy move to Jerusalem
PA president sends letters to leaders of France, Germany, Britain, China, Russia, EU, asking them ‘spare no effort’ in thwarting relocation
‘La La Land’ composer, Jewish actors take prizes at Golden Globes
Young director Damien Chazelle, who might be classified as an ‘honorary’ Jew, also makes it to the podium
Israel & The Region
Diplomacy, defense, politics, Middle East affairs
'No one should dare compare between a semi-trailer going 100 kilometers an hour and an incapacitated, supine terrorist'
Initial IDF probe says soldiers shot at terrorist, countering earlier report of hesitation
Cadets deny allegation they failed to respond to truck-ramming attacker, reject connection to Elor Azaria case
US Navy fires warning shots at Iranian ships — report
UN appeals for funds for Palestinians caught up in Syria war
$411 million needed for half a million refugees in Syria in ‘critical need’ and 47,000 others in Jordan, Lebanon
Mourning Rafsanjani, Iran frets over moderate movement’s future
A pivotal figure in foundation of Islamic Republic in 1979, former president hailed as leading reformist, counterweight to hardliners
Bomb-laden garbage truck attack in Sinai kills 10
Soldiers come under fire after stolen vehicle rams into checkpoint in northern city of el-Arish; officials fear death toll may rise
The tensions that fuel terror attacks haven’t gone away
Analysis What motivates an employed father of four, without help and with no apparent affiliation to any terror group, to drive a truck murderously through a crowd of soldiers?
Netanyahu says truck-ramming terrorist was IS supporter
Touring Jerusalem site where 4 soldiers were killed, PM says attack may be linked to similar killings in Berlin and Nice
5 Hamas members arrested in raids across West Bank
Public security minister: Israel won’t return terrorist’s body
Gilad Erdan says driver who killed 4 in truck-ramming attack to be buried secretly, without family, by security forces
Hebrew Media Review
Mon, Jan 9, 3:28 PM
Jewish Times
The life of the tribe worldwide
'The history that precipitated the Holocaust carries lessons for every human being regardless of culture, religion, or circumstance'
Through studying the Holocaust, Cambodians deal with own genocide
In a meeting of minds, a small town Indiana teacher and a Cambodian scholar documenting the Khmer Rogue atrocities create a workshop for comparative genocide education in Battambang
‘Netanyahu asked Kerry 3 times to help benefactor Arnon Milchan with US visa’
TV report says PM intervened with secretary after his Hollywood producer friend lost his 10-year residency permit; opposition MKs slam PM’s ‘corruption’
Posted by Nadav Katz on Stop pretending
Monday, January 9, 2017, 7:08 PM
Posted by Debra Rade on Swastika graffiti on University of New Mexico campus: How headlines got it wrong, and why it matters
Monday, January 9, 2017, 6:50 PM
Posted by Pamela Levene on A time to be silent
Monday, January 9, 2017, 6:47 PM
Posted by Paul Seligman on Stop pretending
Monday, January 9, 2017, 6:20 PM
Posted by Bev Lev on We take this personally
Monday, January 9, 2017, 5:52 PM
Posted by Joseph Goldberg on Honor the office, not the man
Monday, January 9, 2017, 5:50 PM
Posted by David B. Cohen on Honor the office, not the man
Monday, January 9, 2017, 5:48 PM
January 9, 2017
3:59 pm
3:59 pm
Philip Morris investment in Syqe was 2nd-largest 2016 cannabis deal – report
January 9, 2017
2:35 pm
2:35 pm
Microsoft, Qualcomm invest in Israel’s Team8 cyber-effort
January 8, 2017
5:57 pm
5:57 pm
How DuPont solved difficult problems in a creativity & innovation meeting at work
January 8, 2017
5:45 pm
5:45 pm
Israel’s VocalZoom, Honda show voice-control tech at CES
January 8, 2017
4:20 pm
4:20 pm
E-cigarettes reduce sperm count — study
January 8, 2017
1:26 pm
1:26 pm
Israel’s Elbit gets Brazil contract for $100 million
Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel’s largest non-government-owned defense company, said Sunday that its Brazilian subsidiary, Ares Aeroespacial e Defesa S.A., signed a $100 million framework contract to supply the Brazilian army with remote-controlled weapon stations. The 12.7/7.62 mm Remote Controlled Weapon...
January 6, 2017
2:51 am
2:51 am