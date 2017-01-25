- The very air we breath is poisoning us. This is what politicians must to do to fix it - The Telegraph, 12 minutes ago
Shas moves ahead with anti-Reform Western Wall bill
Proposal could face ministerial vote next week; Chief Rabbinate claims High Court does not have jurisdiction over holy sites
Abbas: ‘Dangerous consequences’ for new settlement construction
After Israel announces 2,500 new West Bank homes, PA president said working to have international forums impose a halt
Trump says torture works
Administration said to be looking at resuming waterboarding, reopening CIA-run ‘black site’ prisons outside the United States
Is Ivanka Trump Jewish? In Israel, she has a trump card
Since Donald Trump’s election, Israel’s rabbinical establishment seems eager to rethink restrictive conversion rules
IDF soldier wounded in Jenin during arrest raid
Residents fire shots, throw pipe bombs at army troops; suspected gunsmithing workshop shuttered in Hebron
Trump said set to halt funding for UN agencies, others that accept PA, PLO as members
President said preparing executive orders to stop payments to groups linked to terror-sponsoring states
US rabbis convicted in forced divorces want verdicts overturned
Prosecutors say group used handcuffs and electric cattle prods to torture recalcitrant husbands into giving ‘gets’
Sudanese Jews recall long-lost world with nostalgia
The close-knit Jewish community of 1,000, the smallest in the Middle East, was forced to flee the anti-Israel blowback of the 1950s and 1960s
Buy tickets for ‘The City,’ Jerusalem’s rap opera
Bogart- and Jay Z-inspired rapid-fire Hebrew favorite to be performed in English on February 14, sponsored by The Times of Israel
Israel & The Region
Diplomacy, defense, politics, Middle East affairs
Germany: New settler homes cast doubt on Israel’s commitment to 2 states
Berlin warns Jerusalem’s actions in the West Bank could place the entire Mideast peace process at risk
Knife in hand, Palestinian slams car into bus stop, is shot dead
No Israelis injured as truck smashes into protective bollards outside Kochav Yaakov settlement in apparent terror attempt
Trump defends restricted entry for Muslims
Draft order would ban Syrian refugees, temporarily suspend visa grants for Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and halt refugee entry generally
Sara Netanyahu congratulates Melania Trump on new role as first lady
In phone call, leaders’ spouses talk of upcoming meeting in February, strengthening US-Israel ties, PMO says
Upgraded David’s Sling aces new anti-missile tests
Defense Ministry hails successful joint trial with US as ‘important milestone’ for anti-ballistic missile battery
Trump moves forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
US president signs executive order for US-Mexican barrier, strips funding for so-called sanctuary cities
Minister nixes residency for family of Jerusalem truck terrorist
After holding hearings and consulting security officials, Aryeh Deri says he has decided to take ‘practical action’ to deter assailants
Lebanon claims to expose 5-strong Israeli spy cell
Officials say group including Lebanese, Nepalese nationals and Palestinian refugee sent intel to Israeli embassies, tried to recruit members
MK blasts European report alleging ‘systematic’ Israeli killings in Gaza
Aliza Lavie says Council of Europe’s assessment of the Palestinian enclave was designed to harm and ‘demonize’ the Jewish state
Hebrew Media Review
Wed, Jan 25, 3:49 PM
Jewish Times
The life of the tribe worldwide
Researchers uncover vast numbers of unknown Nazi killing fields
The ‘Encyclopedia of Camps and Ghettos,’ set for completion in 2025, has now documented 42,500 sites of Nazi persecution — over eight times more than predicted. And the number keeps on rising
Partners > Jewish Standard
Times of Israel Partner
New Jersey
Israel Inside
The people and the land
The Blogs
The marketplace of ideas
Start-Up Israel
All the news and views from Silicon Wadi
Israeli startups
Israeli startups
Cannabis
Israeli startups
Arava desert
NGT3
Set your sights nearer: Forum urges Israel entrepreneurs to market to Arab world
Israel’s Illusive nabs Microsoft Ventures backing
