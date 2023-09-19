Join our Community
Oh, blast

2 unexploded shells found during Jerusalem light rail construction

Origin of decades-old 90-millimeter mortars unclear; capital most recently scene of battle during 1967 Six Day War, 1948 Independence War

By Michael Horovitz 19 September 2023, 2:26 pm 0 Edit
An unexploded shell found along the light rail route under construction in Jerusalem, September 19, 2023. (Israel Police)
An unexploded shell found along the light rail route under construction in Jerusalem, September 19, 2023. (Israel Police)

Two unexploded shells were discovered overnight during construction on Jerusalem’s newest light rail route, forcing police to temporarily close roads around the site while they disposed of the ordinance Tuesday morning.

Police said the decades-old 90-millimeter shells, found in the south of the city on Hebron Road, were safely removed from the area and detonated in a controlled explosion.

Roads were reopened to traffic sometime after 8 a.m., though traffic remained snarled through rush hour.

The exact origin of the mortars was unclear.

Police reminded residents who find unexploded bombs to call the authorities for assistance, stand clear, and ensure others do not approach.

Jerusalem last saw battle during the 1967 Six Day War, which involved intense clashes between the Israel Defense Forces and the Jordanian military.

The capital also served as a major battlefield for seven months during the 1948 War of Independence.

