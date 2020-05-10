Co-head of pre-army yeshiva appears to voice support for conversion therapy

The co-head of a leading pre-army yeshiva in the West Bank who has previously landed in hot water for comments against LGBT Israelis and female members of the military was heard in a recording released Sunday appearing to voice support for so-called conversion therapy.

According to Army Radio, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein made the remarks during a class Saturday evening taught on Zoom, with his Bnei David academy in the Eli settlement forced to move lessons online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s possible to help people be straight again,” Levinstein can be heard saying in the recording. “The earlier you reach out to the child when [he is feeling] dual tendencies, the easier it is to help.”

Gay conversion therapies, also called reparative therapies, have been strongly discouraged in Israel, the US and elsewhere with major health organizations criticizing what they term its pseudo-scientific methods and its treatment of homosexuality as a mental illness.

Though discouraged by the Health Ministry, it remains legal in Israel, and is still accepted in some conservative and Orthodox circles.

Asked by an unidentified speaker what he defines as young, Levinstein was heard responding ages 13-15.

“It depends when this tendency begins,” he said.

He claimed conversion therapy had a 60 to 70 percent success rate and dismissed scientific studies critical of the controversial practice, while recalling a conversation he said he had with a teenage girl who he insisted undergo conversion therapy.

“If you don’t treat [this] it won’t pass, if you do treat it it will pass,” Levinstein said.

In a response to the radio station, Levinstein denied knowing what conversion therapy is, but said the view he expressed in the recording was “legitimate.”

“The quotes are accurate except for the quote about the starting age for treatment,” he said.

In a statement quoted by the Israel National News site, Bnei David said Levinstein explicitly said he opposed conversion therapy during the lesson and said it intends to sue Army Radio over the “false” report.

“At no point during the lesson last night or in any other lesson that Rabbi Yigal Levinstein led during his dozens of yours as an educator did the rabbi say he supports conversion therapy,” it said.

The issue of conversion therapy made headlines in Israel last year after Education Minister Rafi Peretz said in an interview that he backed the practice and had personal experience with it, before reversing himself amid criticism from across the political spectrum.

Levinstein has previously referred to homosexuals as “deviants” and in 2017 said military service makes female soldiers “crazy” and strips them of their Jewishness, remarks he later apologized for.

AP contributed to this report.