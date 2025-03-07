Daily Briefing Mar. 7: Day 518 – Witkoff encourages Hamas to release US citizen as ‘goodwill’

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s Daily Briefing, which is followed by a full episode of The Times of Israel’s newest podcast series, Friday Focus with Lazar Berman.

Magid focuses on some of the major developments in the hostage release-ceasefire negotiations, including Wednesday’s revelation that the US has been conducting direct talks with Hamas to get hostages out. The US designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997. Does speaking directly with Hamas contravene some kind of protocol for dealing with terrorist entities?

US envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff is pressing Hamas for an act of “goodwill” to release the final living US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander. How has Israel reacted to this?

We learn how Magid believes the new direct negotiations with Hamas will reshape the contours of the mediated ceasefire deal and whether they will help them transition into phase two.

Please see today’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Trump defends direct US-Hamas talks as Israel seethes, attempts to sabotage them

US talks with Hamas said to hit snag after media leak; PM unhappy they’re taking place

Analysts: Direct US-Hamas talks reflect ‘dysfunction’ in ceasefire negotiations

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves.

Check out yesterday’s Daily Briefing episode here: