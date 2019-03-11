Drunken Pole threatens Israeli school trip, is shot by security guard – report

A security guard for a high school trip to Poland reportedly shot a drunken local man who tried board the group’s tour bus in Warsaw with a knife.

The students, from Jerusalem’s Ironi-Gimmel high school, were boarding their bus Sunday outside the Novotel Zentrum Hotel in Warsaw when two drunk men tried to get on board, the Walla news site reported.

At some point one of the Poles pulled a knife and threatened the security guard, a Polish citizen, who was accompanying the group. The guard drew his gun and shot the man, the report said. The man’s condition was not immediately clear.

Polish police were summoned to the scene and arrested the two men. The incident was resolved quickly and there were no injuries to any of the Israelis.

The students resumed their tour and the incident did not affect the scheduling for any of the high school groups currently in Poland, the report said.

Poland has seen a recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents, especially online.

Israel’s Education Ministry arranges organized educational trips about the Holocaust for about 25,000 high school students annually.

Three million Polish Jews died in the Holocaust during World War II, making up about half of the six million Jews who were killed.

Today, there are only around 8,000 to 12,000 Jews living in Poland, according to estimates.