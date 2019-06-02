Former dean accused of sexual harassment to return to research, not teaching

Prof. David Newman, the former dean of humanities and social sciences at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, will return to the university next academic year to undertake research but will no longer be allowed to teach, following a disciplinary conviction for sexual harassment, the university’s president said Saturday.

Three years ago, a doctoral student sued Newman in the university’s court, saying that the academic had made proposals of a sexual kind and touched her against her will. She said she had asked that he stop on several occasions. Eventually, she left the faculty.

University president Daniel Chamovitz told Channel 13 news that he was unable to fire the professor but that he would no longer be teaching at the institution.

“After three years, it’s his legal right to return to work. I cannot stop this. He won’t teach courses so that he won’t be in a position of authority. He will be involved in a different academic activity,” Chamovitz said.

“The student decided to sue him [Newman] at the university’s court. She relied on the university and sued an acting dean. This demonstrates the strength of the system,” Chamovitz added.

Newman has denied the charges all along.

Newman, 59, who immigrated to Israel from England in 1982, was a senior member of faculty and chief editor of the international journal Geopolitics.

In 2013, he was given an OBE (Order of the British Empire), one of the United Kingdom’s highest honors, for promoting academic links between Israel and Britain.