Israeli trio A-WA performs for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

That favored Tel Aviv trio of sisters Liron, Tagel and Tair Haim, who make up the band A-WA, this week visited NPR’s Bob Boilen of the famed Tiny Desk Concerts.

The threesome, who first excited listeners with their viral 2016 song “Habib Galbi,” treated NPR listeners to some selections from their new album, “Bayti Fi Rasi” (“My Home is in My Head” in Arabic), about their grandmother’s journey from Yemen to Israel.

A-WA’s songs have always mixed Yemenite and Arabic tunes with tones of reggae and hip-hop, harkening to their own Yemenite heritage on their father’s side, mixed with their musical education that included plenty of modern music.

For “Tiny Desk,” they sang “Habib Galbi,” “Al Asad” and “Hana Mash Hu Al Yaman.”

Check their Facebook page for upcoming tour dates.