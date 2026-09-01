2.6 million students return to school amid teacher shortages, systemic challenges

Some 2.6 million students and preschoolers return to school around the country this morning at some some 28,000 institutions. The number includes some 180,000 first graders.

“We are opening the school year with a great sense of responsibility and a clear direction: to strengthen Israeli students’ sense of belonging and resilience, deepen their identity, values and heritage, while at the same time providing them with the knowledge and tools that will enable them to lead and succeed in a rapidly changing world,” Education Minister Yoav Kisch said ahead of the start of the school year.

But national education is also facing numerous challenges, with a recent study finding that Israeli teachers perform considerably worse than their OECD counterparts in literacy, numeracy and problem-solving skills at every level of the education system.

There is also a shortage in capable teachers. The Central Bureau of Statistics recently assessed that schools are missing some 31,000 teachers qualified to teach the subjects they have been assigned. The Education Ministry insists it is missing only several hundred educators.

In a recent poll published by Channel 12, 68% gave the education system a “poor” grade, compared to 25% who said it was functioning well.

For the first time this year, 9th graders will be taught “financial education” classes, meant to give them better tools to handle their finances as adults, including lessons on cosumerism, investments, budgeting and more.

In the south and in the north, in communities devastated on October 7, 2023, and during the ensuing war, many students will return to schools in their home towns for the first time since the attack, after being housed temporarily elsewhere in the country while the communities were rebuilt and rehabilitated.

In Jerusalem, police will secure a new secular school opening today in the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood, after ultra-Orthodox extremists protested last night outside the institution.