Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Iran said to be negotiating with Russia for S-400 air defense system

Today, 4:01 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, a view of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems in position during a military exercise, in Siberia, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, a view of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems in position during a military exercise, in Siberia, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Iran is negotiating a deal with Russia for the S-400 air defense system, the Telegraph reports, citing an Iranian official who says the Islamic Republic is “optimisitc” that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will green light the sale.

The official says that when Mohsen Rezaei met this week with Putin at the Kremlin, he brought a leader from supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei whose chief demand is that Russia supply Iran with weapons.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.