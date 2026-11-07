Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
Iran said to be negotiating with Russia for S-400 air defense system
Iran is negotiating a deal with Russia for the S-400 air defense system, the Telegraph reports, citing an Iranian official who says the Islamic Republic is “optimisitc” that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will green light the sale.
The official says that when Mohsen Rezaei met this week with Putin at the Kremlin, he brought a leader from supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei whose chief demand is that Russia supply Iran with weapons.
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