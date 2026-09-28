Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Likud candidate apologizes for saying he wished he could ‘return’ ex-hostage Lifshitz to Hamas

By Ariela Karmel Today, 8:05 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Likud candidate Itzik Bonzel apologizes for writing earlier today that he wished he could “return” former hostage Yocheved Lifshitz to Hamas, and deletes the Facebook post containing the remark.

“As a bereaved father who lost his son in the war to return the hostages, it pained me to see the harsh remarks that disparaged our soldiers,” Bonzel says. “But in a storm of emotions, I wrote a sentence about Yocheved Lifshitz in the context of Hamas that I did not mean, and I apologize for it.”

Bonzel’s remarks came after Lifshitz accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Channel 13 interview yesterday of failing to secure the hostages’ return. She called it “one big lie” to credit Netanyahu with bringing them home, arguing that US President Donald Trump, pushed by major donor Miriam Adelson, was responsible for their release. She made no disparaging remarks about IDF soldiers.

Bonzel, whose son Amit was killed fighting in Gaza in December 2023, is one of nine candidates handpicked by Netanyahu for a reserved spot on the Likud slate.

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