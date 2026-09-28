Likud election candidate says he wishes he could ‘return’ ex-hostage Yocheved Lifshitz to Hamas captors

Likud Knesset candidate Itzik Bonzel says he wishes to “return” former hostage Yocheved Lifshitz to Hamas, after she disputed claims crediting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with securing the release of Israeli hostages abducted to Gaza during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

“I wish there was a way to turn back the clock and return you to Hamas,” Bonzel, one of nine candidates handpicked by Netanyahu for a reserved spot on the Likud slate, writes on Facebook.

Bonzel is in spot 29 on the Likud list for the October 27 election.

“You simply did not deserve for our precious and holy sons to sacrifice their lives for you,” writes Bonzel, whose son Amit was killed fighting in Gaza in December 2023. “Your hatred of Netanyahu has driven you out of your mind, shattered every trace of morality and shame, and trampled the honor of those who rescued you at the cost of their lives.”

Lifshitz, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and released after 17 days, told Channel 13 yesterday that Likud’s claim that Netanyahu secured the hostages’ return was “one big lie.”

“The truth is that Miriam Adelson bought us for the $100 million she gave Trump and told him, ‘You will bring back all the captives,’ and that’s what happened,” the 88-year-old said. Adelson, an Israeli-American billionaire and major Trump donor, gave some $100 million to a pro-Trump super PAC during the 2024 campaign and reportedly lobbied Trump to free the hostages.

“His Majesty, the Israeli emperor, didn’t want the captives. It wasn’t good for them for them to come back and tell everything,” added Lifshitz, whose husband, Oded, was one of 38 hostages abducted alive and killed in captivity, according to IDF data.

Senior defense and intelligence officials repeatedly urged Netanyahu to show greater flexibility in hostage-ceasefire negotiations in 2024, warning that delays risked the lives of the captives while arguing that Israel could temporarily withdraw from Gaza without significantly compromising its security.

Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners National Security Minister Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich repeatedly threatened to bring down the government over proposed deals that would end the war. Ben Gvir later boasted that they had used their political power to prevent hostage deals from going ahead “time after time.”