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Man who threw bombs at Colorado rally for hostages pleads guilty to hate crime

By Reuters Today, 8:11 pm
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Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is seen as he launched an attack on demonstrators supporting Israeli hostages, at an outdoor mall, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado. (Lisa Turnquist via AP)
Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is seen as he launched an attack on demonstrators supporting Israeli hostages, at an outdoor mall, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado. (Lisa Turnquist via AP)

DENVER, Colorado — The man who lobbed gasoline bombs at a rally in support of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza last year in Colorado, setting fire to several people, including a woman who later died from her burns, pleads guilty to federal hate-crime charges, the Associated Press reports.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 46, an Egyptian national, is already serving a life prison term for his guilty plea in May to more than 100 state charges, including first-degree murder.

Soliman pleads guilty to nine counts of hate-crime offenses and three explosives charges in federal court in Denver. The charges are punishable by life in prison after federal prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty, the AP reports.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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