Photos surface showing convicted Nazi guard Demjanjuk at Sobibor

New photos have emerged which for the first time show convicted Nazi guard John Demjanjuk at the Sobibor death camp, a Berlin archive confirms, although he always denied ever being there.

Ukrainian-American Demjanjuk was convicted of being an accessory to the murder of nearly 30,000 Jews at Sobibor by a German court in 2011. He died while his appeal was pending.

According to the Berlin-based Topography of Terror archive, photos of Demjanjuk are among a newly discovered collection of more than 350 snaps which give “detailed insight” into the camp in German-occupied Poland.

The photos have surfaced from the estate of former SS officer Johann Niemann, who was killed in an inmates’ uprising at Sobibor in 1943.

In a statement, the archive says the collection provides “hitherto unknown insights” into both the Holocaust and the euthanasia program the Nazis forced on disabled or ill people.

“The Niemann collection expands our knowledge of ‘Aktion Reinhard,’ the murder of 1.8 million Jews in the Sobibor, Belzec and Treblinka camps,” the statement says.

The photos are to be published in a forthcoming book and will be presented in Berlin on January 28.

They offer proof that Demjanjuk was present at Sobibor, an accusation he rejected until his death in 2012.

