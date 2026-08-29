Shin Bet veteran confirms he held direct talks with Hamas’s Hamad, with okay from ‘political echelon’

Retired Shin Bet officer Adi Rotem reveals that he was the negotiator who held direct talks with senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad in 2024, and stresses that the secret channel was approved by “the political echelon.”

The talks, first revealed on Thursday, reportedly helped enable the deal with Hamas in January 2025, during which dozens of both living and slain hostages were freed in small batches in return for boosted humanitarian aid to Gaza and over 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

Rotem, interviewed on Channel 12, says it was his idea to approach Hamad, who he says had played a role in the Shalit deal, the 2011 agreement under which Israel under Netanyahu freed 1,023 Palestinian security prisoners, including October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, in return for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who had held captive by Hamas for over five years.

Rotem says he suggested approaching Hamad to then Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who obtained the necessary approvals from the political leadership.

Bar was booted from the negotiating team by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February 2025. Rotem, a veteran Shin Bet official, apparently retired from the Shin Bet at around this time.

Asked about Netanyahu’s role, he says the political echelon “sets the boundaries, within which the negotiating team has to formulate the strategy — the mandate. And then the forward team has to put that into practice. We worked according to the instructions — and if we thought we needed more room for maneuver, we would go to the political echelon, sometimes even within the ongoing rounds of talks, and seek permission for this or that — and it was sometimes given and sometimes not.”

Hamad left Gaza some two months before the October 7, 2023, invasion, massacre and abductions, and declared from Beirut on October 23 that there would be “a second, a third, a fourth” such onslaught, with the goal of the annihilation of Israel.

Rotem says the decision to attempt direct talks with Hamas followed the murders in August 2024 of six hostages held by Hamas — Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat.

He says that in the course of 2024, “after we had completed the deal for the release of women and children hostages at the end of 2023,” efforts to negotiate a further deal with Hamas were going around in circles.

A key obstacle, he says, was that it was clear that ostensible mediator Qatar “had the same interests as Hamas.”

Qatar adopted Hamas’s positions as the December 2023 deal collapsed, Rotem says, “which as you recall were full of lies — about women who were soldiers, women they couldn’t find, and so on.”

“The last straw” was the murders of the six hostages. “Everybody took that very hard, and it was clear that we had to try a different approach,” he says.

He says the negotiations with Hamad often took place in phone calls he made from home, and they would often speak late into the night, “very emotional, hard, complex talks.”

“Looking at it solely from the clean, professional point of view, I think [negotiating with Hamas] was the right thing to do, and it was good that the political echelon approved it, because the fact that you are talking with the enemy does not mean that you are giving him legitimacy,” he says. “You are having to negotiate with the terrorist, with the enemy, in order to extricate somebody.”

He says he was “very, very, very” surprised that word of his secret talks with Hamas emerged this week, when the military censor approved the story for publication after censoring it for months, “but a lot of surprising things are happening in the state of Israel. Not all of them positive.”