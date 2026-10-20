Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

‘Their bodies returned in coffins’: Families of hostages killed in Gaza demand PM stop using them for political gain

By Stav Levaton Today, 11:59 am
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Palestinian terrorists carry to the Red Cross one of four coffins said to hold a body of a slain Israeli hostage, in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis, February 20, 2025. (Eyad Baba / AFP)
Palestinian terrorists carry to the Red Cross one of four coffins said to hold a body of a slain Israeli hostage, in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis, February 20, 2025. (Eyad Baba / AFP)

Family members of hostages who were abducted alive during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel and killed in captivity demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party stop using their loved ones as part of their election campaign.

“If you have even a shred of humanity left, stop using our loved ones for election propaganda,” they demand in an open letter to Netanyahu.

The families condemn his repeated claims that Israel “brought back all the hostages,” arguing that the government is attempting to portray the return of their loved ones’ bodies as a political achievement.

“You brought them all back? You did not bring our loved ones back. Their bodies returned in coffins,” the families write.

“Every time you repeat that sentence, you erase the terrible difference between those who returned alive to their families and those who never had that chance,” they add. “You are trying to turn the deaths of our loved ones into a political success story. But they should never have been abducted in the first place.”

The families accuse Netanyahu of failing to take responsibility for the October 7 onslaught and its aftermath, saying that “for three years, we have watched you try to cover up the failure, evade responsibility, and rewrite history — history written in the blood of our loved ones.

“If you are incapable of taking responsibility for the deaths of our loved ones, at least do not try to make political capital over their graves,” the letter states. “Do not use their deaths to ask the public for another term in office.”

Of the 40 hostages killed in Hamas captivity, 17 are represented by relatives who signed the letter.

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