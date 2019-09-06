Pro-Corbyn politician says Jewish lawmaker slept her way into British parliament

JTA — A supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s Labour Party, and aspiring candidate for parliament wrote that a female Jewish lawmaker’s career owed to her sleeping with Tony Blair’s son.

The far-left political activist David Lindsay wrote his theory on Twitter Thursday, after lawmaker Luciana Berger, who last year left Labour over anti-Semitism, announced that she is joining the centrist Liberal Democrats party.

“In the last, decadent days of New Labour, #LucianaBerger was given a safe seat in return for taking the virginity of #TonyBlair’s eldest son. Yes, really. Oh, well, off to the #LibDems she now goes,” he wrote. Labour politician Tony Blair was primed minister for 10 years until 2007.

Lindsay, who last month launched his campaign to be elected in the upcoming elections, ostensibly as an independent candidate representing the north English constituency of North West Durham, has called for “visits” by Hezbollah, Hamas and other terrorists to the homes of members of a government watchdog group conducting an inquiry into anti-Semitism within Labour.

This is how to deal with misogynistic pricks and outright pretenders like @davidaslindsay: report him to the party for his misogynistic behaviour and highlight that he is bringing the party into disrepute by not only being a sexist tosser but also telling lies about his position. pic.twitter.com/GtxxY0HdIU — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) September 6, 2019

In 2016, Lindsay wrote on Twitter that he has been banned for life from Labour and “loving every second of it.”

Several high-profile individuals criticized Lindsay’s tweet about Berger.

“You are not worthy of a place as a Parliamentary candidate, let alone as a member elected to office,” wrote Michael Cashman, a former Labour European Parliament member who resigned from the party in May, citing anti-Semitism, among other reasons. He added: “People like you make me realize that the Labour Party really has downgraded.”