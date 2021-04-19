Rivlin, PA’s Abbas share Ramadan phone call, discuss ‘regional issues’

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and President Reuven Rivlin shared a rare phone call on Monday, both presidential offices said.

According to the PA’s official WAFA news agency, Rivlin expressed his season’s greetings to Abbas on the advent of the Ramadan holiday.

“The president expressed his best wishes to Abbas for Ramadan, and the two discussed regional affairs,” Rivlin’s office added in a statement.

The two leaders last spoke publicly in March 2020, during the early throes of the coronavirus crisis.

Abbas also spoke with Rivlin in 2019, following the Israeli president’s wife’s death from pulmonary fibrosis.