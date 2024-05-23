Supt. Avraham Hankin, 38: Yamam officer and father of four

Supt. Avraham Hankin, 38, a member of the Israel Police’s Yamam counter-terror unit from Jerusalem, was killed on October 7 while battling the Hamas invasion.

According to a memorial website set up for him, Avraham was summoned with Yamam to the front lines on October 7, and they were among the first backup forces to arrive at the Sha’ar Hanegev Junction just outside Sderot. Avraham was killed when the troops were ambushed by Hamas terrorists at the junction.

He was buried on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl on October 10. He is survived by his four children, Eitan, Talia, Yael and Gili who live with his ex-wife Rebeckah, his parents, Yaffa and Chaim, and his siblings Rachel, Moshe and Miriam.

Avraham grew up in Jerusalem and settled later in life in the West Bank settlement of Alon. He grew up attending Chabad schools in Jerusalem and studied at Ateret Cohanim in the Old City. During his mandatory military service, he served in the Paratrooper’s Brigade.

In 2008 he joined the Israel Police, serving in the Yamam counter-terrorism unit for more than 15 years until he was killed in action.

His cousin, Dekel Ushpiz, wrote on Facebook that Avraham “was an inspiration to me, my dear cousin. I believed wholeheartedly that you were invincible, that the horrors and dangers would move aside with just your touch.”

Ushpiz expressed thanks to Avraham for “the advice, the smiles, the honesty. Thank you for protecting us with your body… thank you for being a part of my life — and even if that part has been cut off and won’t come back, I remember that there are those who were not part of your life, and they are the ones who should really be pained.”

At his funeral, his sister, Rachel, said that Avraham “grew up in a home that was all about dedication to others. It’s no surprise that you grew up to be who you are.”

“You always knew how to listen, to direct with your wise and creative advice,” she continued. “My Avrami, you got to live a full life for 38 years. You were happy to be in Yamam, you accomplished your dream, you found your destination and it gave us a great deal of strength and satisfaction to see you advance and develop.”

In January, Avraham’s brother and sister-in-law, Moshe and Malky, gave birth to a boy, and named him Avraham.

“Although you haven’t met him, you will grow up hearing about what a special uncle you had,” wrote Malky on Facebook. “He meant so much to so many; touched and enriched the lives of all those that crossed his way. You will hear about his unwavering support as a leader, a commander, a husband, a father or a friend, his wise advice, and his sensitivity.”

“You will hear about his contagious enthusiasm for life, his unyielding optimism, and the way he lifted the spirits of everyone around him,” she continued. “You will hear about his strong work ethic that consistently drove him to challenge himself, better himself and reach greater heights, his determination and focus. But most importantly you will hear about his passionate love for Eretz Yisrael and how he selflessly risked his life time and time again to protect it.”

