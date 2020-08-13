The curious tale of a UAE ‘royal sheikh,’ an Israeli singer and 2 Jews in Dubai

On Sunday, three days after news broke of the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a dramatic announcement appeared on the Facebook page of popular Israeli singer Omer Adam.

“Omer Adam gets a special message from one of the leaders of the Emirates, Hamad bin Khalifa from the royal family, and a personal invitation to visit! Contacts about a meeting and a special show of Omer in the Emirates are ongoing,” it read.

Emirati royalty interested in an Israeli pop star? If that sounds too good to be true, that’s because it might well be.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Hamad bin Khalifa, who claims to be a member of Dubai’s ruling family, has no known leadership role anywhere in the UAE, multiple sources who have looked into this past asserted. He does not have a Wikipedia page and does not appear to be mentioned on any government website. There would seem to be no photos of him with members of the ruling Nahyan family anywhere on the internet. Indeed, as far as The Times of Israel could ascertain, no record of him exists at all — in Arabic or any other language — besides his own websites and a few press releases about his ostensible business ventures.

What makes this story even stranger is that “His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan,” as he calls himself on his websites and social media channels, appears to be very close to two members of the local Jewish community.

For several weeks, The Times of Israel has been speaking to various sources, trying to find out more about the mysterious sheikh. Nobody agreed to go on record, but many said that the man going around Dubai calling himself Hamad bin Khalifa, or HBK, is a fishy character who is likely pretending to be someone he is not.

“This guy doesn’t exist,” said a UAE-based professional specializing in background checks of businessmen — meaning that there is no definitive evidence that the “sheikh” is who he says he is.

Until earlier this week, the ostensible sheikh’s Twitter handle, @Sheikh_HBK, was suspended for what a company official told The Times of Israel was a violation of its impersonation policy. It is unclear why Twitter decided to reinstate the account.

The Dubai-Crown Heights connection

There are three Jewish congregations in Dubai: egalitarian, Modern Orthodox, and Hasidic-Orthodox. The latter group is headed by Rabbi Levi Duchman, a member of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, and businessman Solly Wolf. It is supported financially by Ukrainian-born businessman Naum Koen. Duchman, Koen, and Wolf all appear to be very good friends with HBK.

Koen, who speaks fluent Hebrew, owns several companies, and has posed for photographs with many real-life VIPs, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelsensky, the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and Emirati Minister of Culture and Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

According to Koen’s Facebook profile, he works as HBK’s business administrator. They co-chair a company called Medical Equipment770, which carries the number 770 in its logo — a code for Chabad, after the movement’s headquarters on 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, in Brooklyn, New York.

On June 13, Koen tweeted birthday wishes to Wolf, together with a picture of the Jewish leader and HBK. A second tweet included a short video in which Wolf and the mysterious sheikh kiss each other on the cheeks three times, after the birthday boy blew out the candles on his cake.

On July 6, Koen and Wolf attended a meeting with the German ambassador to the UAE, hosted by HBK.

Thursday, 2nd of July, 2020, Dubai, UAE. His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (HBK) received and attend THE DELEGATION MEETING in his Private Office His Excellency Mr. Peter Fischer, The UAE resident Ambassador of The Federal Republic of Germany. pic.twitter.com/SKG726hCv2 — Sheikh HBK (@sheikh_hbk) August 19, 2020

Hamad bin Khalifa’s personal website — one of several he operates — says he is the father of three boys and one girl, that he graduated in 1993 from the University of California Irvine with a masters in business administration and international relations, believes in “global cooperation through an international parliament,” and chairs “several commercial, industrial, and financial enterprises.”

The website’s gallery comprises only several photos of the royal sheikh by himself, one with an unnamed associate — and two with Koen.

Last week, HBK posted a promotional video on Instagram that showed him walking into his fancy office and talking about his business philosophy. As he enters the building, he can be seen passing by a blue Rolls Royce — the same one Koen and Wolf have been driving occasionally, according to photos that the former posted on his website.

When Omer Adam, the Israeli singer, announced the invitation he received from His Highness Hamad bin Khalifa, he also mentioned that a second person from Dubai had contacted him: Solly Wolf.

עומר אדם מקבל מסר מיוחד מאחד ממנהיגי האמירויות חאמד בן חאליפה ממשפחת המלוכה והזמנה אישית לביקור, כמו כן מתנהלים מגעים… פורסם על ידי ‏עומר אדם – Omer Adam‏ ב- יום שבת, 15 באוגוסט 2020

After the pop star’s announcement, some Israeli reporters briefly looked into the identity of HBK, wondering if Adam may have confused him with someone with a similar name, but ultimately gave up, without solving the mystery.

The Arab affairs reporter of Israel’s national broadcaster apparently had no misgivings about His Highness’s credibility, and went to visit him in his Dubai offices, subsequently describing his host as “one of the coolest [people] I’ve met.”

בביתו בדובאי של השייח' חמד בן ח'ליפה בן מוחמד אל נהאין מחברי משפחת השלטון באמירויות. מהמקסימים שפגשתי pic.twitter.com/ME3LvaKYkh — roi kais • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) August 17, 2020

Hamad bin Khalifa did not reply to The Times of Israel’s requests for comment.

Koen, speaking to The Times of Israel on behalf of Wolf and himself, said that he first met HBK about a year and half ago, and that they have since become close business partners. While he did not investigate his past before engaging in joint projects, it was unthinkable for someone to walk around Dubai falsely claiming to be a member of the royal family, according to Koen. “It’s impossible. I’d have the police in front of my door within a few hours,” he said.

Sheikh Hamad was a good friend to the Jewish people and had been very supportive of the local Jewish community, Koen said. “He is good person. His is good to the Jews. May he remain healthy and may the Almighty lengthen his days.”