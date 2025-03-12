‘Trump, help us bring daddy home from Gaza’ plead hostage’s young daughters in video

The wife of Hamas hostage Omri Miran posted a video Wednesday of her two young daughters asking US President Donald Trump to bring their father home, as US-mediated hostage talks continued in Qatar.

Miran was taken captive from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists who drove him across the border in his own car. He left behind his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, and two daughters, Roni and Alma.

“Trump, help us bring daddy from Gaza,” said Roni in Hebrew, adding “thank you” in English, when gently prompted by her mother.

The two girls were shown hugging and kissing photos of their father, then decorating a large banner for him, drawing a heart in the middle.

Miran’s family announced in February that it received a sign of life from him via a released hostage released in the current hostage-ceasefire deal’s first phase.

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The 46-year-old is one of the living captives slated for release in the second phase of the agreement. But talks to this end appear increasingly unlikely as negotiators turn to other proposals to continue the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas.

'Help bring daddy home from Gaza': Hostage’s daughters appeal to Trump.

Lishi Lavi-Miran shares video of her daughters pleading for help in securing their father Omri's release; she criticizes Netanyahu for not fulfilling promises on hostage negotiations, urges public to join… pic.twitter.com/RgJaaSY0rr — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) March 11, 2025

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Brothers Boaz and Nadav Miran said that the returned hostage told them he had been held with Omri until July 2024, and at that time he seemed to be physically fine.

The two noted, however, that his situation may have since deteriorated in the seven months that have passed.