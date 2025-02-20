With his brother still captive, freed hostage Iair Horn sent home from hospital

Five days after he was freed from captivity in Gaza, former hostage Iair Horn was released from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing a series of tests.

Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center said that Horn, who arrived at the hospital on Saturday after 498 days of Hamas captivity, was sent home after testing. The hospital staff will continue to monitor him and carry out further tests if required.

Horn’s family said in a statement noting his release that they wished to “thank the people of Israel for the support and the embrace that we received over the past week.” They also expressed thanks to the security forces and sent “a warm hug to the bereaved families.”

“On this difficult day, our hearts are with the families of the fallen who were returned to us, and we vow to fight until the last hostage,” the family added, referencing the return by Hamas of the bodies of four Israeli hostages, said to be Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas and Oded Lifshitz.

Iair Horn was kidnapped alongside his younger brother, Eitan, from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023. Eitan’s name was not included in the list of the 33 Israeli hostages slated to be released during the first stage of the current ceasefire.

“The journey to recovery for Iair and our family will be long, and will not end until Eitan and all of the hostages return home,” the family added. “Iair promises to join the fight for their return at the first opportunity that he can.”

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dalia Cusnir, Iair’s sister-in-law, said that the freed hostage has not shared many details about his captivity. She said he has mentioned a little bit about physical and psychological torture, and that the worst day was October 7, when they were abducted with severe violence.

Cusnir said that Iair, who lost a significant amount of his body weight while in captivity, was struggling to walk and with his vision, but was focused on his brother’s return.

“They are counting the minutes and the seconds,” she added, “knowing that if they arrive at the end of the day and are still alive, that’s a miracle, and who knows what’s next.”

Iair issued a video statement on Monday marking 500 days since October 7, pleading desperately for his brother’s return.

“I was there. I was in Hamas’s tunnels. My body endured this captivity, and I’m telling you the hostages do not have any more time,” he said. “We’re out of time. We must return them now.”

Iair added that “everyone is asking me, ‘What do you need?’ And I tell them, ‘I need only one thing: Bring back my brother,’” he said, breaking down in tears. “Bring back my brother and all of the hostages.”