Yesh Atid MK, staff member said behind media leaks within Blue and White

A private intelligence firm hired by the Blue and White party to find the source of some embarrassing leaks has found the culprits to be a sitting lawmaker from Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid faction as well as a lower-ranking staff member, a report said Wednesday.

The agency said to be leading the probe is CGI Group, a firm specializing in business intelligence. Its president is Yaakov Peri, a former head of the Shin Bet security service and ex-minister from Yesh Atid — one of three factions that makes up Blue and White.

The reported hiring of CGI Group came after Blue and White launched its own probe in March to determine who had leaked recordings from internal deliberations of party leader Benny Gantz speaking.

In one of the recordings before the April election, Gantz could be heard saying he did not completely rule out joining forces with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite publicly declaring he would not sit in a government with the prime minister due to corruption allegations against him.

In the same recording, Gantz was also heard saying he was willing to make significant concessions to ultra-Orthodox parties to get them to join a coalition he would head.

A second recording had Gantz saying that Netanyahu would like him dead.

As part of its probe, CGI Group planted false operational campaign plans on the computers of several potential moles, hoping they would make a mistake, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported Wednesday, without quoting a source.

One of those files was called “Blue and White’s army of commenters” — a purported plan to flood social media with support for the party. When the file was leaked to the media on August 5, the report said, CGI Group staff immediately identified where the leak came from.

And according to a report in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper Wednesday, the person who leaked the plan was reportedly a low-ranking staff member, but the probe also indicated that a sitting lawmaker had been disloyal to the party and had searched for dirt on Gantz. He was said to have been behind several leaks dealing with embarrassing episodes from Gantz’s private life.

The lawmaker belongs to Yesh Atid, headed by Blue and White’s No. 2 Yair Lapid.

Lapid himself returned Tuesday from a brief visit to Japan, and was expected to hold a meeting with Gantz and other senior party officials to discuss the matter.

Blue and White denied the Yedioth Ahronoth report and said it had “no grain of truth.”

“The only suspects in the political system are sitting in the Netanyahu government,” it said. “There is no Blue and White MK suspected of leaks and it is a shame that anonymous, baseless rumors are being aired. Blue and White is determined to replace the Netanyahu government and is aware that there are political elements trying to sabotage that effort.”

It didn’t deny hiring the private intelligence firm, saying that “as is common in political campaigns, in other parties as well, we are sometimes helped by professionals in the field of information security.”

The decision to open the probe came as Gantz contended with reports in March that his cellphone had been hacked by the Iranians.

Netanyahu’s party tried to use the hack, which Gantz was informed about last year by Israeli security officials, to show he was unfit to lead the country. Gantz charged that the leak of the breach to the media was politically motivated.

Last month, Channel 12 news reported that Blue and White MK Omer Yankelevich was caught red-handed by the party leaking information to the media.

Yankelevich, who is considered close to Gantz, failed a polygraph test when questioned over the leaks, according to the network. It was not clear what information she allegedly leaked.

Gantz later backed her up, saying she was doing good work in the party.

Blue and White, which was formed earlier this year, mounted a significant challenge to Netanyahu’s Likud in the April elections. It won 35 seats, the same as Likud, but Netanyahu’s party was deemed by President Reuven Rivlin to have a better chance of forming a government.

Blue and White is currently once again polling neck-and-neck with the ruling party ahead of the September 17 vote. Netanyahu initiated the new election after failing to form a government, rather than allowing the possibility of another lawmaker getting a crack at cobbling together a ruling majority.