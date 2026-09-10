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Israel Story

Israel Story

Confessions of a Reluctant Dish Heiress

A family confronts life, death, and history via table settings.

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The chagim, the Jewish high-holidays, are once again upon us. And that means that not only are we about to consume enough honey to last us till next Rosh HaShanah, but also that many of us will be spending time with our families.

Ruth Efroni, an acclaimed writer and award-winning film and TV producer, will be eating with her elderly parents, Yael and Yaron Cohen, in Rehovot. They might even dine on Yael’s beloved china, which — as Ruth recounts in this hilariously macabre piece — has already been divvied up, long before “a hundred and twenty.”

Our end song is Ima (“Mom”) by Elai Botner and Yaldei Hachutz (licensed by Israel Story through Acum).

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