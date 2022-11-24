Join our Community
Israeli diplomat Alon Lavi attends a World Cup match during his time off from diplomatic duties, Doha, Qatar, November 21, 2022. (Courtesy)
November 24, 2022, 7:45 pm
‘National team’: Diplomats serve Israeli fans as soccer squad sits out World Cup
Group of six Foreign Ministry employees attends to consular needs of estimated 10,000 Israelis expected to visit tournament
By Ash Obel
Illustrative: People check in at a counter in Ben Gurion international airport in Tel Aviv, the first commercial flight from Israel to Doha for the 2022 World Cup tournament, November 20, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
November 24, 2022, 7:22 pm
Israeli and Palestinian soccer fans take enmity to World Cup in Qatar
Israeli journalists report being refused interviews, interrupted during live broadcasts as fans are encouraged to keep Jewish identity under wraps
By AP and TOI staff
A woman walks by a house damaged during Russian shelling in the town of Vyshgorod outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, November 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
November 24, 2022, 6:15 pm
Ukraine capital presses on despite Russian bombings, power outages
‘Nobody will compromise their will and principles just for electricity,’ Kyiv local says of attacks; residents turn to drainpipes for rainwater as city works to restore plumbing
By John Leicester and HANNA ARHIROVA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 8, 2022. (Genya Savilov, Pool Photo via AP)
November 24, 2022, 6:12 pm
Zelensky speaks to Herzog about Ukraine’s dire energy situation
Nine months into war, Ukrainian leader offers condolences on Jerusalem terror attack, expresses optimism about working with new government
By Lazar Berman
Yuri Volkov (Courtesy)
November 24, 2022, 6:01 pm
Police detain murder suspect in Holon road rage incident
Two officers bitten by dog during arrest of 22-year-old, allegedly the motor scooter driver who stabbed Yuri Volkov during an argument
By TOI staff
Mourners hold up a picture of Druze teenager Tiran Fero at his funeral in Daliyat al-Karmel, northern Israel, November 24, 2022. (Shir Torem/Flash90)
November 24, 2022, 5:22 pm
Thousands mourn Druze teen whose body was snatched by Palestinians
Family recalls dreams, mourns lost future of 17-year-old Tiran Fero, who is laid to rest in his hometown of Daliyat al-Karmel
By TOI staff
Footage from a surveillance camera shows a deadly bombing attack in Jerusalem, November 24, 2022. The video was published by an Iranian hacker group. (Screenshot: Telegram)
November 24, 2022, 5:06 pm
Iranian hackers post footage of Jerusalem attack obtained from major security agency
Officials confirm clip taken from agency surveillance camera, but say no security breach occurred; Moses Staff group claimed to have hacked dozens of cameras earlier this year
By Emanuel Fabian
An ancient coin minted in the time of Seleucid King Antiochus IV, found in the Kiryat Shmona home of a suspected thief, northern Israel, November 23, 2022. (Nir Distelfeld, Israel Antiquities Authority)
November 24, 2022, 4:33 pm
Looted coin of Hanukkah villain found during bust of suspected artifact thief
Currency bearing visage of King Antiochus IV discovered in home of Kiryat Shmona man caught ‘in the act’ of illegally using metal detector at northern archaeological site
By Michael Horovitz
The cast of 'Cinema Sabaya,' the big winner in Israel's Ophir Awards on September 18, 2022 (Courtesy Cinema Sabaya)
November 24, 2022, 4:24 pm
LIVE: English screening of Israel’s Oscar pick ‘Cinema Sabaya’ + director interview
Get tickets here for Dec. 6 event in Jerusalem with director Orit Fouks Rotem and ToI’s Jessica Steinberg following a subtitled showing of feel-good film that swept the 2022 Ophirs
By TOI staff
A drone flies above the Gilboa region in northern Israel, on July 13, 2022. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
November 24, 2022, 3:59 pm
Israeli startup, US firm join forces on indoor mini-drone for first responders
Autonomous indoor drone developed by Rosh Ha’ayin-based CyberBee and California’s EyeCloud will be deployed both in Israel and the US by emergency forces
By Sharon Wrobel
A 3D illustration of the influenza virus on colorful background. (iStock via Getty Images)
November 24, 2022, 3:58 pm
Baby hospitalized with severe flu, as Health Ministry fears spread
Child suffering from neurological complications due to illness; Health Ministry notes 30% rise in hospitalizations since last week, urges public to get vaccinated
By Michael Horovitz
A new device, invented by scientists at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, which mounts on a hat and provides an "air screen" to protect from viruses. (courtesy of Wisdom Wearables)
November 24, 2022, 3:58 pm
Israeli scientists invent face mask made of thin air, which blows virus away
Instead of fabric on face, small air-pressure device is worn on baseball cap, creating a ‘shield’ blocking 62% of incoming, 99% of outgoing virus droplets, says peer-reviewed study
By Nathan Jeffay
Ilana David, captain of Israel's team at the World Teams Chess Championship, on November 20, 2022, in Jerusalem. (Inna Lazareva/Times of Israel)
November 24, 2022, 3:23 pm
‘Are you here by mistake?’ Meet the 1st Israeli woman to captain a men’s chess team
At the World Team Chess Championship, Ilana David describes her childhood alongside world champion Garry Kasparov, while lamenting the barriers facing women in the sport
By Inna Lazareva
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, right, and newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, take part in the swearing-in ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 24, 2022. (Mohd Rasfan/Pool Photo via AP)
November 24, 2022, 3:23 pm
Malaysia gets new PM with history of controversial comments on Jews, Israel
Anwar Ibrahim, ally-turned-foe-turned-former running mate of ‘proud antisemite’ former leader Mahathir Mohamad, is selected by palace to lead nation after inconclusive election
By AFP and TOI staff
Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, November 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, file)
November 24, 2022, 2:39 pm
Elon Musk appears to personally get involved in banning antisemitic Twitter user
Jisr Collective praised recent Jerusalem bombings, called Mizrahi Jews ‘traitors’; account disappears shortly after Musk commented the hateful content was ‘not ok’
By Michael Horovitz
