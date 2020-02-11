Abbas to UN Security Council: Trump plan ‘legitimizes what is illegal’

Abbass, addressing the UN Security Council, says that when he met with US President Trump in 2017, he was promised that the US would announce support for a number of key Palestinians positions.

But, he says, “something happened” that led him to change his mind and “fully support Israeli wishes.”

“I don’t know who gave him this unacceptable advice,” Abbas says.

“I know that Trump is not like that. The President Trump I met is not like that. And it is very surprising.”