This short documentary delves into the harrowing experience of Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan has been held hostage in Gaza since October 7. In desperation and with great determination, Einav, alongside her family, takes to the streets of Tel Aviv to demand the Israeli government do more to bring about Matan’s release. The film unfolds over the course of 12 hours amid blocked traffic and escalating confrontations.

A Times of Israel Original Video

Created by Eli Katzoff