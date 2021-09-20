2 Gazans briefly cross into Israel

Two Palestinians tried to cross the Gaza border into Israel on Monday, but returned back into the coastal enclave after spotting an Israel Defense Force squad heading to the scene, the army said.

It was the second infiltration attempt in three days.

On Saturday morning, three Palestinians were detained by IDF soldiers after trying to infiltrate into southern Israel.

The suspects were found carrying knives and bolt cutters in order to break through the fence when they were captured near the northern section of the border, according to the IDF.

It was not clear whether the three had successfully fully passed through the fence at the time of their capture.

The suspects were detained and taken for questioning.

While Israel has a high-tech series of fences and walls guarding its frontier with Gaza, both above and below ground, a number of gaps remain in the steel fencing surrounding the Strip.

These gaps have been used by Palestinians in Gaza to illegally enter Israeli territory, often with hopes of fleeing the beleaguered enclave.

While attacks on Israeli civilians by those infiltrating from Gaza are rare, in May, a Palestinian man, who crossed into Israel armed with several knives, attacked and lightly wounded a security guard some five kilometers (3.1 miles) from the border fence.