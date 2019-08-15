23-year-old man shot dead in Ramle park

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in a public park on Wednesday night in the central city of Ramle.

Police have opened an investigation into the killing. No suspects have been arrested.

The man, who was not identified, was found in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced his death at the scene.

The victim was known to police and apparently involved in criminal activity, according to the Haaretz daily.

The latest killing comes as Ramle grapples with a series of murders.

On Wednesday, the alleged shooter of a man killed in a fight over a parking spot in Ramle was indicted for murder. Victor Katan, 74, could face life imprisonment if convicted for Ofir Hasdai’s death.

Last Tuesday, a 48-year-old Arab Israeli businessman was fatally shot in the city while in his car. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.