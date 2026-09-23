A Mandatory Listen – Haviv Rettig Gur: Is the IDF justified in picking off Hamas terrorists?

Welcome to “A Mandatory Listen,” a new weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan asks the big questions facing Israel and the Jewish people.

For this inaugural episode, who better to ask “Is the IDF justified in picking off Hamas terrorists?” than The Times of Israel’s senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur.

WATCH the full episode here:

Last week, as headlines roiled world media condemning the IDF following the screening of “NAZA,” which alleges Israel is using AI to commit genocide in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s determination to eliminate Hamas terrorists in the Strip.

In the past several months, the IDF has conducted a series of strikes targeting Hamas operatives in Gaza. Since the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry claims 1,400 Gazans — without differentiating between Hamas operatives and civilians — have been killed by the IDF.

Rejecting the notion that “Hamas is protected” within the area it controls in Gaza, Netanyahu asserted that “we are settling accounts with these murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7,” adding: “There are not many left because we are dealing with them.”

But is this manhunt moral?

Rettig Gur sets the stage for his answer with a deep dive into history and the ideological underpinnings of the Hamas terrorist organization still ruling the Gaza Strip.

We then turn to what Borschel-Dan calls a “spillover” effect, in which this manhunt may allow a kernel of far-right extremist settlers to perpetrate violence against their Palestinian neighbors in the West Bank.

How can Israel rid itself of what Rettig Gur labels “Jewish terrorism”?

A Mandatory Listen podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.