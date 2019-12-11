Barring 11th hour breakthrough, Knesset set to dissolve at midnight

The Knesset will almost certainly be dissolved and a new election called by Wednesday at midnight, leading to an unprecedented third national vote within 11 months and an ignominious end to the short-lived 22nd Knesset.

Barring any sudden changes, at 9:30 a.m. a Knesset regulatory committee is set to meet to finalize a bill that sets the next election day and dissolves parliament.

Once approved, the legislation will go to the Knesset plenum, where MKs are expected to speak for several hours. Lawmakers will vote on four readings of the bill, with debates likely to begin in the afternoon and final votes due by midnight. The bill is expected to pass its final readings before the midnight deadline.

The legislation sets the date of the next general election at March 2, 2020. The previous two votes were on April 9 and September 17.

The bill was drafted and presented in the Knesset Tuesday by Blue and White lawmakers Avi Nissenkorn, Meir Cohen and Tzvi Hauser, together with Likud MKs Miki Zohar and Shlomo Karai.

“These are not the pieces of legislation I had hoped to submit as a public representative, and I still hope that we can pull them tomorrow before midnight and announce the establishment of a broad unity government,” said Nissenkorn, who had also cosponsored legislation to dissolve the 21st Knesset in his first term as an MK.

Following the filing of the bill, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz said there was still time to avoid “costly and unnecessary” elections. He said his party was “making every effort” to form a government without giving up its principles.

He also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Likud to announce he would not seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in the corruption cases against him.

“As you promised before the previous election, do not hide behind parliamentary immunity, and go defend your innocence in court,” Gantz said in a video statement. “You have the full right to protect yourself but you must not make the Knesset a safe haven for criminals.”

“Do this so that we can find a solution and form a government,” Gantz added.

In response, Netanyahu said Gantz was engaging in “spin.”

The April 2019 election made history when by the end of May it became the first-ever Israeli election that failed to produce a government. After both Netanyahu and Gantz failed to form a coalition in the wake of the next vote in September, the Knesset has a Wednesday deadline for a majority of lawmakers to agree on an MK to form a government or parliament will be dissolved and a new election called.

Neither Gantz’s Blue and White nor Netanyahu’s Likud has enough allies to form a government without the other or the support of the Yisrael Beytenu party, but the two parties have failed to make progress on unity efforts.

A Tuesday poll showed Blue and White increasing its lead over Likud, expanding its current one-seat advantage to a four-seat lead — 37 seats to Likud’s 33 in the 120-member Knesset.

Meanwhile, the rightist-Haredi bloc of parties backing Netanyahu would fall by three seats, from the current 55 total to 52, according to the poll by Channel 13 TV news.

The poll predicted Likud falling even further if the party drops the scandal-laden Netanyahu in favor of his main challenger, MK Gideon Sa’ar.

When asked who they blamed for the expected third election, 41 percent of respondents blamed Netanyahu, followed by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman at 26%, and Gantz at a mere 5%. Twenty-three percent said “everyone is equally responsible.”