Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Lazar Focus. Each Friday, join host and diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman for a deep dive into what’s behind the news that spins the globe.

More than three weeks after Israel’s first election since the October 7, 2023, attacks, the outcome is still entirely uncertain.

Party leaders negotiate among themselves, some explicitly going back on key campaign pledges as the Israeli public can only watch from the sidelines.

Benjamin Birely, a PhD student and Israeli political analyst who shares his insights at HolyLandSpeaks, joins Lazar Focus to share his views on the election, what the Israeli public wants and where the country is heading.

He says that he is having “deja vu from 2019,” with two electoral blocs that cannot form a government amid a hovering threat of a new round of elections.

He stresses that the Benjamin Netanyahu bloc did not lose a single vote from 2022 to 2026, but his overall share of the vote went down because of Arab turnout.

The real story of the election, he says, is the Haredi parties, who are disappointed in Netanyahu and are considering breaking with him after his inability to pass a draft law that would allow young ultra-Orthodox men to avoid military service.

The Gadi Eisenkot bloc is having such trouble forming a government, Birely argues, because the party leaders are working on very different timelines. Eisenkot wants to be prime minister now.

On the other hand, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman are looking to the future — Bennett wants to emerge as the leader of the center-left, while Liberman wants to succeed Netanyahu as the leader of the right. “You can’t do that when your political legacy has been ‘stained’ as this is the guy that relied on the Arab parties,” he says.

Netanyahu, for his part, is hammering the idea that Arab parties are “Hamas supporters” in order to drive down Arab turnout in the next round, Birely says.

Birely also delves into his experience as an Israeli in Italy after October 7. Pro-Palestinian activists launched a public campaign against him personally, including threats against his safety. His university did nothing.

In Italy, Birely explains, there is a particularly potent mix of Soviet anti-Zionism and Catholic antisemitism that Jews in majority Protestant countries like the US or UK have trouble comprehending.

Lazar Focus is available on all podcast platforms. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and video edited by Yitzchak Ledee.

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