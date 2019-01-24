Car bomb explodes near Russian embassy in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria — A bomb attack hit a northeastern neighborhood of the Syrian capital Thursday, state media said, in the third such explosion in a regime-held area in less than a week.

State news agency SANA reported “a terrorist bombing in the Adawi area with an explosive device planted in a car, causing material damage but no casualties.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast hit near the embassy of key government ally Russia.

The Britain-based war monitor said four people were lightly wounded.

The latest blast came after the first explosion in Damascus in more than a year on Sunday, in which the Observatory reported “some people killed and injured.” State media said there were no victims.

On Tuesday, a car bomb killed one in the regime’s coastal stronghold of Latakia, according to state media.

Syria’s civil war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the bloody repression of anti-government protests.

With key military backing from Russia, President Bashar Assad’s forces have retaken large parts of Syria from rebels and jihadists, and now control almost two-thirds of the country.

The Syrian regime in May retook a final scrap of territory held by the Islamic State group in southern Damascus, cementing total control over the capital for the first time in six years.

Earlier this month a suicide attack killed 16 people, including two US service members and two American civilians, in the northern town of Manbij. It came a month after US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw troops from the war-torn country, declaring that IS had been defeated.

Islamic State claimed both attacks in statements carried by its Aamaq news agency.