New driver tries to park car, crashes down into Haifa terrace

A car crashed into the courtyard of an apartment building in Haifa on Saturday after its driver, a woman in her 50s, tried to park the vehicle.

The driver, who recently obtained her license, was trying to practice her parking skills, Channel 13 news reported.

Three teams of firefighters were rushed to the scene, where they pulled the driver and her husband out of the vehicle.

The firefighters made sure the vehicle, which had landed in a sharp angle, was secure, according to the Ynet news site, and broke through the windshield to rescue the couple.

The driver and her husband suffered light wounds and did not require immediate medical attention, Ynet reported.