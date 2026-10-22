Daily Briefing Oct. 22: Arab states weigh in on post-election potential for regional ties

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic reporter Nava Freiberg joins host Gabriella Jacobs for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Arab capitals are assessing whether the 26th Knesset, to be elected next week, could usher in a new chapter in Israeli leadership and policy or keep in place those currently in power, and what either outcome will mean for Israel and the wider region.

Freiberg explains that while many Arab states may find a new Israeli leadership easier to work with, few expect any plausible successor government to fundamentally redirect Israel’s foreign policy.

Where Arab capitals do see real room for change is in policies considered less central to the post-October 7 security doctrine. Freiberg delves in and gives examples.

We close the episode by reviewing the latest updates on the Board of Peace and the Gaza peace plan. Freiberg reports that US-led training on the International Stabilization Force began in August, with some troops now ready for deployment, and there has also allegedly been modest progress on UAE-backed reconstruction efforts. Though implementation is slow, there are hopes of greater headway following the Israeli election.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Arab states see hawks ruling Israel no matter who wins vote, but still sense room for change

In pre-election briefing, Netanyahu vows to topple Iranian regime, downplays settler violence

Board of Peace official to ToI: Up to 500 Moroccan troops are trained for Gaza force

IDF chief met army heads of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, other Arab states to discuss Iran – report

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: