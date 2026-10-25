The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 25 – Slaying of two soldiers sparks widespread IDF op in Hebron

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian updates us on violence in the West Bank, security coordination with the Palestinian Authority, and a unique naval drill in the Mediterranean Sea

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Emanuel Fabian
    Emanuel Fabian

    Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel’s military correspondent

Edit Today, 2:04 pm
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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a military checkpoint near the southern West Bank city of Hebron on Friday, killing two soldiers and wounding three in a gunfight that lasted for more than 20 minutes, before soldiers killed both attackers.

More from The Daily Briefing

A subsequent Israeli military operation in and outside the city of Hebron has displaced some 2,000 Palestinians from their homes as of Saturday evening, according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. Fabian reports on the goals of the IDF’s operation. We also discuss the greater question of ongoing West Bank violence — from both sides.

The Israeli Navy held a joint drill with the Hellenic Navy in the Mediterranean this week, the military said on Saturday. The drill involved Israeli missile boats and naval vessels from several Greek units, and the IDF said the forces “practiced a variety of operational scenarios,” including “identifying and thwarting threats in the maritime domain, sailing as a joint force, and sinking an enemy vessel using missile fire.” Fabian weighs in on some of the motivations for this drill and whom it’s really aimed at.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

2 soldiers killed in West Bank shooting; IDF believes Palestinian gunmen planned larger attack

IDF op in Hebron after soldiers’ killing displaces 2,000, Katz says; PM vows ‘big surprise’ for PA

Israeli, Greek navies drill in Mediterranean, in apparent message to Turkey

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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