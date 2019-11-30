Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed three

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police were continuing their hunt Saturday for an attacker who a day earlier stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

Police have yet to establish a motive. The victims were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said there were no updates in the investigation early Saturday.

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating that as a terrorist attack.

Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was still too early to say where a terror motive was to blame for the attack. Police were “keeping every scenario open,” Kuiper said.

Acting mayor Boudewijn Revis said he was horrified by the incident.

The stabbing happened in the heart of The Hague shopping district where supermarket chains and luxury shops were all lit up with early Christmas decorations. Adding to the festive spirit was the lure of Black Friday, when retailers offers consumers special discounts at a time when many are seeking family presents.

Police sealed off a wide perimeter behind which onlookers were kept at bay. There was no hint of panic among the public soon after the stabbing.

The Netherlands had already been shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago when two Americans were injured in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a “terrorist motive.”