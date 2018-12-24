Early election timing likely more to do with graft-dodging than draft-dodging

Monday’s announcement that Israelis would be heading to the polls in April of 2019 came in the form of a joint statement from heads of the coalition parties, but there was no hiding who was really behind the decision.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s unchallenged political master, had called the meeting of coalition heads, coordinated with each of them beforehand, and presided over the discussion over his proposal for early elections.

The chairmen of the five parties voted unanimously to dissolve the Knesset and hold elections within four months, but, coalition sources told The Times of Israel, Netanyahu had decided on the move “long before Monday.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Kulanu party source said that the move did not come as a surprise. “He made a decision last week and knew that he was going to go ahead with it now.”

A Jewish Home party spokesperson, confirming that party leader Naftali Bennett had not been in the meeting due to a prior engagement, said Netanyahu had contacted the Education Minister earlier in the day to inform him of the decision and ensure he would back it.

The predetermined nature of the decision sheds light not just on who was behind the move, but also on what their real motivations may have been, or at least what they were not.

Not yet conscripted

Netanyahu called the meeting on Monday, in an ostensible last-ditch attempt to resolve an impasse over contentious legislation regulating military draft deferments for members of the ultra-Orthodox community. Without an agreement, his government could not last until November, when elections were originally scheduled.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party was backing a proposed bill on the matter. and has reportedly said it would leave the government if the bill did not pass, while a faction within the United Torah Judaism said exactly the opposite, threatening to leave if it does.

But despite the opposing ultimatums, Monday was not first time that the impasse came to light, nor the last opportunity to solve it.

Yes, the Supreme Court last year threw out a law exempting ultra-Orthodox men engaged in religious study from military service, on the grounds that it undermined the principle of equality before the law. And without a new law, conscription would automatically apply to everyone.

But earlier this month, the court granted the government a further month and a half to pass the bill, extending an early December deadline to January 14, 2019.

Had Netanyahu wanted, there were at least three options before him other than calling elections: using the remaining three weeks to find a workable compromise; letting the deadline pass with no new legislation; or pushing through the bill with the support of Yisrael Beytenu, who reiterated on Monday that they would vote in favor.

Declining to pass new legislation or let the current draft exemptions expire was likely more about securing political promises from the ultra-Orthodox for their cooperation after the elections, rather than actually being forced into a corner on the issue.

Pushing the pressure off a few months, as he also may have wanted to do with the Trump administration’s peace plan, may have helped Netanyahu settle on early elections.

If anything was pushing him over the edge, it was a legal challenge, not a political or diplomatic one.

Not yet indicted

It seems no coincidence that the Kulanu source who claimed Netanyahu had wanted elections said that he had made up his up mind “last week.”

That also happened to be when State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan announced that he had finished deliberations on three corruption cases in which Netanyahu is implicated, reportedly recommending to indict the premier on bribery charges over an affair in which he is accused of kicking back regulatory favors in exchange for positive media coverage.

At the same time, reports emerged that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit was set to begin this week reviewing materials to decide on possible charges against Netanyahu, embarking on the most high-stakes stage yet of a several-year legal entanglement that has threatened to upend the country’s political system.

Of the cases in which Netanyahu is suspected of illegal activity, the one known as Case 4000 is considered by the State Prosecutor’s Office to be the most serious, according to Israeli television reports.

In that case, Netanyahu is suspected of having advanced regulatory decisions, as communications minister and as prime minister from 2015 to 2017, that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in Bezeq, the country’s largest telecommunications firm, in exchange for positive coverage from Elovitch’s Walla news site.

In another affair, Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of receiving benefits worth about NIS 1 million ($282,000) from billionaire benefactors, including Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, in exchange for assistance on various issues.

A third, Case 2000, involves a suspected illicit quid pro quo deal between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes that would have seen the prime minister hobble a rival daily newspaper, the Sheldon Adelson-backed freebie Israel Hayom, in return for more favorable coverage from Yedioth.

Netanyahu’s Likud defenders have repeatedly retorted, since police called for indictments in February, that recommendations have no legal standing at this stage, and only a decision by Mandelblit to press charges could force the prime minister out of office.

With news that Mandelblit was now on the case, Netanyahu may well have realized that time is running out for his mantra of “nothing will happen because nothing has happened.”

It’s not clear how long it will take Mandeblit to make a decision on whether to charge Netanyahu in any of the cases. On Thursday, he said that “we will work quickly, but not at the expense of the investigation. We will not pursue any one person, only justice.”

According to Justice Ministry sources, Mandelblit aims to reach a decision around mid-April.

That makes the April 9 date now set for elections curiously convenient for Netanyahu, potentially saving the premier from criminal charges before a national poll that could sink his re-election hopes.

Even if a decision from Mandeblit had been on the books earlier, an election campaign would likely delay any legal proceedings until after a new government was sworn in. While numerous police investigations of public officials have been carried out in the lead-up to elections, Israel’s attorney general has never indicted a politician running for office during a campaign.

The Justice Ministry denied reports carried in Hebrew-language media that the decision would be delayed, saying Mandeblit’s “orderly and professional” review of the Netanyahu investigations would continue apace, though no final date was set for a decision.

Winning an election would not exonerate the prime minster. It would not annul the state’s witness deals signed against him. It would not undo the police recommendations. And it would most likely not persuade the attorney general to forgo charges.

Not yet beaten

Netanyahu would not comment Monday on whether the timing of the vote was connected to the corruption investigations against him. But opposition MKs were adamant that this was the reason.

Israel is going to elections because the prime minister is facing possible indictment for corruption, said Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern, for example. “Make no mistake.”

But while an election would delay an indictment, its not clear how it would put it off all together.

“He wants to try and pressure Mandelblit to drop charges. He thinks an winning an election will increase the pressure,” said Barak Medina, a constitutional law professor at the Hebrew University.

“But I don’t think [Mandelblit] will cave even if he wins big,” Medina said. “At most, [Netanyahu] could give himself some breathing room to mount his legal challenge.

In the wildly popular HBO fantasy show “Game of Thrones,” accused lawbreakers are given the option of a traditional trial in front of judges or, if they choose, a “trial by combat” — where they are deemed innocent if they succeed in a fight to the death against a chosen opponent.

Someone willing to to look death in the face and come out successful, so the show’s mythology claims, is worthy of having his sins forgiven.

But, like a trial by combat, it would prove to the public, and to himself perhaps, that Netanyahu, still a political master, is not yet beaten.