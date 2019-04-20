Embattled Ilhan Omar tweets ‘happy Passover’
Minnesota congresswoman sends out Hebrew greeting, says holiday story gives ‘hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression’

By Agencies and TOI staff Today, 1:21 am 0 Edit
Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota listens as lawmakers speak about the Voting Rights Enhancement Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/AFP)
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — US Rep. Ilhan Omar wished “happy Passover” to Jews commemorating the holiday in her home state of Minnesota and around the world.

Omar is a Somali American and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She’s been criticized for remarks in recent months on Israel, Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11 that have drawn accusations of anti-Semitism and insensitivity. She has said criticizing the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.

In a tweet Friday, Omar said, “The story of Passover has resonated with and given hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression.”

She also gave a traditional Hebrew Passover greeting.

Omar said she’s faced increased death threats since President Donald Trump spread a video that shows her making a dismissive comment about the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Prominent Democrats came to Omar’s defense following the broadside from Trump, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, although Sanders said Omar needed to do a “better job in speaking to the Jewish community.”

