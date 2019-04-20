Embattled Ilhan Omar tweets ‘happy Passover’

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — US Rep. Ilhan Omar wished “happy Passover” to Jews commemorating the holiday in her home state of Minnesota and around the world.

Omar is a Somali American and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She’s been criticized for remarks in recent months on Israel, Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11 that have drawn accusations of anti-Semitism and insensitivity. She has said criticizing the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.

In a tweet Friday, Omar said, “The story of Passover has resonated with and given hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

She also gave a traditional Hebrew Passover greeting.

The story of Passover has resonated with and given hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression. Wishing those celebrating in Minnesota and around the world Chag Kasher v’sameyach — a happy Passover. ❤️ — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 19, 2019

Omar said she’s faced increased death threats since President Donald Trump spread a video that shows her making a dismissive comment about the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Prominent Democrats came to Omar’s defense following the broadside from Trump, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, although Sanders said Omar needed to do a “better job in speaking to the Jewish community.”