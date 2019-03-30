Gantz gets warm reception, and some denunciation, at Jerusalem market

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz received a mixed welcome at a Jerusalem market Thursday night, with video clips showing the former army chief of staff being both jeered and cheered by passersby.

A video clip released by Gantz’s campaign shows the candidate surrounded by supportive crowds in Mahane Yehuda, Jerusalem’s main market area.

Gantz shakes hands, gives hugs and snaps selfies with flag-waving members of the public in the video.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“To everyone here, those that support us and those that don’t … we’re here for the entire people of Israel, without any exceptions,” Gantz tells an enthusiastic audience, which responds with chants of “Am Yisrael Chai” (“The people of Israel live”).

בחירות 2019 | המועמד לראשות הממשלה מטעם כחול לבן, בני גנץ, סייר אמש בשוק מחנה יהודה@gantzbe pic.twitter.com/V9Zv0HbHc5 — מעריב אונליין (@MaarivOnline) March 29, 2019

In videos circulated by Blue and White’s opponents, however, Gantz is heckled at a restaurant by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz, with a film crew and Blue and White party activists in tow, is shouted down by chants of “Bibi! Bibi!” from diners. The candidate smiles but quickly continues on his way.

בני גנץ הערב בשוק מחנה יהודה @arutz20 pic.twitter.com/9j7Lz0kk3c — אלירן טל (@elirantal) March 28, 2019

The Likud party helped distribute the videos of Netanyahu supporters confronting Gantz, Channel 12 news reported.

Gantz, who is Netanyahu’s main challenger in the upcoming elections, has been losing ground in recent days after reports that his cellphone was hacked by the Iranians. Likud has tried to use the hack to show he is unfit to lead the country. Gantz has charged that the leak of the breach to the media was politically motivated.

Gantz on Friday denied a report that he was being treated by a psychologist after a columnist claimed he saw a therapist following his retirement from the military. His party said it would sue the journalist who made the claim.

The allegations came amid a campaign by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party to portray Gantz as mentally unstable.