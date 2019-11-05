Giuliani associate Lev Parnas will cooperate with impeachment investigators

Lev Parnas, the Ukrainian-American businessman charged with campaign finance violations related to the Trump-Ukraine scandal, said Monday that he would cooperate with congressional impeachment investigators.

Parnas’ attorney told Reuters that Parnas, who has ties to US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, will comply with requests for records and testimony. Parnas helped Giuliani coax Ukrainian officials to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Last month he rejected requests from three House of Representatives committees to provide documents and testimony, according to Reuters.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Attorney Joseph Bondy told the news service that he would “scrupulously” protect Parnas’ Fifth Amendment constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

Parnas and another Ukrainian-American Jewish businessman, Igor Fruman, have pleaded not guilty to charges of campaign finance violations related to the scandal.