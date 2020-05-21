Hadera man indicted over threatening Facebook posts against Netanyahu

A man from northern Israel was indicted Thursday for incitement to violence over a series of threatening social media posts against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The suspect, a 40-year-old from Hadera whose name is withheld from publication, will remain in custody at a mental health hospital until he undergoes a psychiatric examination.

The indictment filed at the Hadera Magistrate’s Court highlighted four posts the suspect allegedly published on Facebook calling for violence against Netanyahu and his murder. Prosecutors said there was a genuine concern the posts could lead to actual violence.

“Life… I don’t have that either… so I’m ready to be the ‘monkey’ that will sit in prison instead of you if you murder Benjamin Netanyahu… just say you received the order from me,” one of the posts said.

Another post said Netanyahu had been indicted for “betraying” Israel, in apparent reference to the premier’s upcoming trial on corruption charges.

The suspect also railed against Labor party ministers Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli in a post over the center-left lawmakers’ decision to join Netanyahu’s new government.

“Traitors whose punishment is death,” the post said.

Prosecutors argued it was necessary to keep the suspect in custody as “there is a reasonable basis for concern” that he could cause harm to the security of individuals, the public and the country.