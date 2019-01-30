Hit-and-run driver gets 5 years for killing cop

Family members reacted with anger Tuesday when the Nazareth District Court sentenced George Garib, 23, to five years in jail for running down and killing a traffic cop who attempted to stop his vehicle for a spot check in 2016.

“This is not justice. A human life is worth five years?,” the officers widow, Avishag Yossipov, shouted at the presiding judge, Ynet news reported.

Sergeant First Class Natan Yossipov, 49, was run over and critically injured in the hit-and-run in Nazareth on February 28, 2016 after he attempted to stop Garib’s vehicle for a spot check. Yossipov died of his wounds three months later.

Garib was driving his mother’s vehicle, which he was not insured to drive.

In addition to the five-year manslaughter sentence, Garib was fined 40,000 NIS and will not be able to drive for 15 years.

“This man has not sat in jail one day,” Yossipov said. “Not only did he not confess, he did not even apologize. It proves that there is no justice in the State of Israel, it should have been a deterrence precedent.”

The prosecution said it would appeal the sentence, Hadashot TV news reported.

At the time, the police called it “a serious incident in which a police officer was attacked with a vehicle in the line of duty and left bleeding and without any assistance offered.”

Garib later turned himself in at a Nazareth police station and admitted that he had taken his mother’s car without her knowledge.