Hospital compensates UK man after accidental circumcision

A British man who was accidentally circumcised while awaiting a bladder operation received 20,000 pounds (NIS 84,760) in compensation for the wrongful procedure.

Terry Brazier, 70, said Tuesday that even though he was awake for the operation, he did not realize the doctors were performing the wrong procedure.

“The nurse was at the side of me and we were talking so I didn’t know what was going on,” he told the Daily Star. “It was a real surprise.”

Brazzier had been admitted to Leicester Royal Infirmary for a cystoscopy and was supposed to receive a Botox injection to help with bladder incontinence.

“I went in the surgery for some Botox and they ended up circumcising me,” he said.

“They didn’t know what to say when they found out they’d done it, they said they can’t send me back to the ward and they needed to talk to me,” he added.

According to the British media, the mishap was due to hospital staff mixing up patient notes.

Andrew Furlong, medical director of the National Health Service trust that oversees the hospital, said “we remain deeply and genuinely sorry that this mistake occurred” and apologized to Brazzier.

“We take events like this very seriously and carried out a thorough investigation at the time to ensure that we learnt from this incident and do all we can to avoid it happening again. Whilst money can never undo what happened, we hope this payment provides some compensation,” Furlong said in a statement.