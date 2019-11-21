Idina Menzel gets Hollywood star
Broadway, TV and movie star honored days before the opening of ‘Frozen 2,’ in which she reprises her role as the voice of Elsa
“Frozen” actress Idina Menzel was honored Tuesday with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
Menzel, who rose to fame on the TV show “Glee” and Broadway musical “Wicked,” unveiled her new star alongside fellow honoree Kristen Bell.
The pair reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa in the sequel to Disney’s animated smash hit out Thursday in Israel.
“Never in a million years could I think that I’d be standing here among all these incredible names on the sidewalk,” Menzel said in her acceptance speech.
The ceremony took place toward the eastern end of the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard, and was attended by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti and Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn.
She's a star ????
Star #2,682 to be precise.#overthemoon #grateful #hollywoodwalkoffame pic.twitter.com/KEpoI7Djuv
— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 19, 2019
