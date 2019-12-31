In major milestone, gas flow set to begin from behemoth Leviathan field

Gas was set to begin flowing from the mammoth Leviathan offshore natural gas field on Tuesday, after the government gave a final go-ahead to Noble Energy to forge ahead with the project that is expected to transform Israel into a regional energy behemoth.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection said Monday that Noble Energy and its partners had met all the necessary conditions to begin pumping gas, paving the way for the rigs to begin extracting the estimated 22 trillion cubic feet of gas trapped underground.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Noble was to begin a gas rig test that is necessary ahead of starting operations. By 8 a.m. gas is expected to begin flowing, reaching a peak in the early afternoon, according to Channel 13 news.

The first gas will reach Israel’s shores via the pipes within 24 to 48 hours from the start of production, the companies estimated.

A gas rig test planned for last week was scratched at the last minute because of concerns that the company had failed to meet the necessary criteria for the procedure. However, on Friday, the Environmental Protection Ministry gave the green-light for the test early Tuesday, paving the way for turning on the spigots.

In the test, workers flush out the nitrogen currently filling the rig’s pipes. Environmental groups argued that the chemicals involved could have carcinogenic effects and many residents along the coast have expressed concerns over the release of potential pollutants.

The ministry and company maintain that the tests are safe, but nonetheless, some residents of Zikhron Yaakov and other areas south of Haifa pla

n to evacuate their homes Thursday out of fears of possible harmful effects, with schools in the area reportedly shuttering as well.

“There are no special instructions for the public, or for an evacuation of residents. According to the opinions of all the experts there is not expected to be any danger to the public during the pipe-flushing,” the ministry said in a statement.

A petition earlier this month claimed that during a single eight-hour test, more pollutants would be released than in a year or two of regular drilling operations. Jerusalem’s District Court however ruled that the test could go ahead, as the petitioners had failed to provide professional testimony to refute the opinions of state professionals who deemed the test safe.

In October, a scientific journal published an academic study that found that environmental impact assessments carried out by Noble Energy for the Leviathan platform “grossly” underestimated the quantity of polluting emissions, contained “a series of flaws,” relied on “overly simplistic” models and should be redone more professionally.

The findings were rejected by Noble Energy, which said that it was installing technology on the platform that would keep emissions close to zero.

Located in the Mediterranean Sea 125 kilometers (77 miles) west of Haifa, the Leviathan field is estimated to hold 22 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas, and a potential half a million barrels of oil, according to estimates provided by the partners in the field.

The gas supply will help phase out expensive and polluting imported coal, and allow for gas exports. This will lower energy costs, making Israeli industries more competitive, and bring in revenue from the sale of gas to neighboring countries, boosting the country’s current account, an important indicator of economic health, economists say.

Houston-based Noble Energy Inc. and its partners in Leviathan — including Delek Drilling LP, a unit of the Delek Group Ltd., and Ratio Oil Exploration 1992 LP — discovered the field, one of the largest deep-water natural gas finds in the world, in 2010. The project is the largest funded by private capital in Israel’s history.

Noble and its partners have invested $3.75 billion to date in the first stage of development of the reservoir, the companies have said. The nearby Tamar field — Israel’s second largest find, also owned by Noble, Delek and Israeli firm Isramco Negev 2, LP — started producing gas in 2013 and has been supplying the country. It holds some 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas, half of the amount held in Leviathan.

These two fields, along with the smaller Karish and Tanin fields that are set to start production in 2021, are seen as a bonanza for a nation that has traditionally been starved of natural resources. They also provide a stable source of locally produced energy from four different fields, leading to a more secure supply that is enough to feed all of Israel’s electricity needs for decades.

The Leviathan partners have signed two significant export contracts, with Egypt and Jordan, which are seen to help strengthen ties with the two neighboring countries with which Israel has peace agreements.

Israel has been exporting gas from the Tamar field to Jordan since January 2017, but the Leviathan deals are considered to be bigger and more significant for the economy.

Binyamin Zomer, VP for Regional Affairs at Noble Energy, which holds a 40% stake in the field, said at a conference earlier this month that exports to Egypt and Jordan will start “in the weeks right after” the flow starts to Israel.