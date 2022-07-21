UK spy chief doubts Iran supreme leader will back nuclear deal

Defense Minister Benny Gantz lauds security forces for “acting professionally and decisively in the past two days, stopping the establishment of illegal outposts” in the West Bank.

He says the fact that some elected officials supported and encouraged such lawbreaking “is very grave and worthy of condemnation.”

He may be referencing several members of the far-right Religious Zionism party who took part in some of the events. But Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a former justice minister, also tweeted her support yesterday, calling the youth who attempted to illegally establish communities “wonderful” and “a true inspiration.”