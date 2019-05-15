The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
2 construction workers die after falling at building sites
Two construction workers have died after falling today at building sites in central Israel.
One of the workers died after falling five stories in Petah Tikva, while the other fell three stories in Bnei Brak.
Their deaths bring the total number of workers killed in construction accidents this year to 16, according to the Haaretz daily.
UK’s Hunt says on same page with Pompeo regarding ‘heightened threat’ from Iran
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says he and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are on the same page regarding “the heightened threat posed by Iran.”
Hunt’s tweet came after a British general in the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group said earlier in the week there was no increased threat in Iraq and Syria from Iran, contradicting American assessments and drawing a rebuke from the US military.
.@SecPompeo and I discussed #Iran last week in London and again in Brussels on Monday. We share the same assessment of the heightened threat posed by Iran. As always we work closely with the US ???????? ????????
— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) May 16, 2019
Mother of Barkan terrorist convicted for failing to prevent attack
The mother of the Palestinian terrorist who shot to death two Israelis at the West Bank’s Barkan Industrial Park in October is convicted by a military court for failing to stop the attack.
The judge says that Wafaa Na’alowa was aware of her son’s desire “to become a martyr” and carry out an attack on Israelis but did not report him to authorities.
Ashraf Na’alowa, the assailant, was killed in December following a two-month manhunt after opening fire at Israeli forces who came to arrest him.
הרשעתה של וופא נעאלווה: לפי כתב האישום, המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בברקן הזהיר את אמו שבוע מראש כי כוחות הביטחון יגיעו לביתם לבצע חיפושים, ואף הורה לה לרוקן את הבית מחפצים יקרי ערך. וופא, שידעה מראש על כוונתו של הבנה, לא ניסתה לעצור בעדו
(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/bRVqW61y8e
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 16, 2019
2 pro-Iran Iraqi militias reject US claim of threat to embassy personnel
BAGHDAD — Two key pro-Iran Iraqi armed groups Thursday reject a US claim of an “imminent” threat against American personnel that prompted Washington to order the evacuation of some staff from its Baghdad embassy.
Nasr al-Shomari, a military commander for the Iran-backed Harakat al-Nujaba, tells AFP the claim was “a pretext” by Washington to create “an uproar” in Iraq.
The head of the pro-Iran Asaib Ahl al-Haq group, Layth al-Azari, says the allegations are part of a “psychological war” by the United States.
— AFP
UK raises threat level for its personnel in Iraq
Sky News is reporting that the UK has raised the threat level for British personnel in Iraq because of a heightened risk from Iran.
Sky also says on Thursday that British forces and diplomats in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have also been placed on an increased state of alert.
The Ministry of Defense declines to comment. But it said Wednesday that it recognizes threats in the region to British, American and coalition forces and acts accordingly.
The ministry says it keeps “the security of our deployed personnel and assets under constant review” and that it has a “very robust range of force protection measures.”
It says that Britain “has long been clear about our concerns over Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.”
— AP
Madonna officially confirmed for Eurovision after signing contract
Madonna has signed a contract to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel, ending uncertainty after calls for her to boycott the event, the Kan public broadcaster announces.
“Now it’s official,” Kan, which is producing the event with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), writes on its website.
“After some tense days, a contract between Madonna and the Eurovision producers was signed today,” it says.
The 60-year-old pop diva said Tuesday she was determined to perform at the contest finals in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
But the EBU had said the day before that the final contract for her participation had yet to be finalized.
— AFP
Iran’s Zarif says ‘no possibility’ of talks with US
TOKYO — Iran’s foreign minister says there is “no possibility” of negotiations with the United States to reduce spiraling tensions, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reports.
“No, there is no possibility for negotiations,” the news agency cites Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters in Tokyo, where he is meeting with Japanese officials.
Kyodo says the comment was in response to a question on whether he would be open to bilateral talks with Washington aimed at easing tensions.
It doesn’t immediately carry additional comments from Zarif, but public broadcaster NHK also quotes the foreign minister as describing US pressure on Iran as an “act of suicide.”
Zarif also reportedly dismisses US President Donald Trump’s assertion in a tweet that Iran would soon seek negotiations.
“I don’t know why President Trump is confident, but it’s totally wrong,” NHK quotes Zarif as saying.
The quotes on NHK are published in Japanese, and it isn’t immediately clear whether they are translated from English or Farsi.
The top Iranian diplomat, who met with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, earlier accused Washington of an “unacceptable” escalation in tensions, and said Tehran was showing “maximum restraint.”
— AFP
Report: Trump to discuss opening communications channel to Iran with Swiss leader
US President Donald Trump will discuss setting up a channel to communicate with Iran when he hosts his Swiss counterpart at the White House today, CNN reports.
Trump has recently said he wants to hold talks with Iran, but Iranian leaders have said they will not negotiate with the US. The two countries are at odds over the international agreement meant to curb Iran’s nuclear program — which Trump pulled out of last year — as well as Tehran’s support for groups in the Middle East such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.
As the US and Iran have no diplomatic ties, the Swiss embassy in Tehran handles US interests in the country. Switzerland also hosted negotiations to finalize the nuclear deal.
Egypt: 5 soldiers, dozens of militants killed in Sinai clashes
CAIRO — Egypt says five soldiers and dozens of militants were killed in recent clashes in the country’s restive northern Sinai Peninsula.
Military spokesman Tamer al-Rifai issues a statement saying the five slain troops included an officer. He says four were wounded and as many as 47 militants were killed.
The statement doesn’t specify when the clashes took place. The last update on Sinai released by al-Rifai was on March 11.
The statement says scores of militant hideouts and much ammunition and bombs were uncovered. It says the bombs were safely detonated by the Egyptian forces.
Egypt has been battling Islamic militants in Sinai for years. The area remains off limits for journalists, diplomats and other observers so information from there cannot be independently verified.
— AP
Iran’s UN envoy: ‘It is our right to defend ourselves’
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic is not interested in escalating regional tensions but has the “right to defend ourselves.”
Majid Takht-e Ravanchi makes the comments in an interview Thursday on NPR’s “Morning Edition.”
Ravanchi says: “We are not interested in the escalation of tensions in our region. If something goes wrong, everyone loses.”
However, he adds: “It is our right to be prepared. It is our right to defend ourselves.” He accuses the US and regional nations of airing “false allegations” about Iran.
In recent days, the United Arab Emirates has alleged four oil tankers off its east coast were targeted in sabotage attacks, while Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen launched a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia.
The US has sent an aircraft carrier and bombers into the Mideast to counter a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.
— AP
Israeli indicted for spitting on Polish ambassador
Police file charges against an Israeli man for spitting on Poland’s ambassador to Israel earlier this week.
The indictment alleges Arik Lederman, a 65-year-old resident of Herzliya, showed up at the Polish embassy in Tel Aviv, banged on the roof of Ambassador Marek Magierowski’s car and spat at him twice.
Lederman is charged with assault and making threats.
He apologized yesterday over the incident, which came amid already strained ties between the countries amid Warsaw’s refusal to discuss restitution for Jewish properties seized during the Holocaust.
High Court rejects appeal against closing Temple Mount to Jews for Jerusalem Day
The High Court of Justice rejects an appeal against the shuttering of Jerusalem’s Temple Mount to Jewish visitors on Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel’s capture of the holy site and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War.
This year’s Jerusalem Day, which falls on June 1, will coincide with the final days of Ramadan, when the Temple Mount is always closed to non-Muslim visitors.
The last time the Temple Mount was closed to Jews on Jerusalem Day was in 1988, when it also coincided with the end of Ramadan.
Each year, tens of thousands of Israelis mark the anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification in a parade through Jerusalem’s Old City that is frequently marked by tension with local Palestinians.
Iran says it has successfully tested new firewall
Iran says it has successfully tested a firewall to prevent cyberattacks on industrial facilities.
Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi says in a post on his Instagram page that the firewall was designed by Iranian students, without providing further details.
Iran blamed Israel for a cyberattack on its communications infrastructure in November.
The Islamic Republic moved to boost its cyber capabilities in 2011 after the Stuxnet computer virus destroyed thousands of centrifuges involved in its contested nuclear program. Stuxnet is widely believed to be an American and Israeli creation.
— AP
View this post on Instagram
. از حمله استاکسنت حتما شنیدین! #خبرخوب اینکه، امروز یک گزارش دریافت کردم. از مدتی قبل با سفارش سازمان فناوری اطلاعات، دانشمندان جوان دانشگاههای ایران، یک سپر دفاعی (فایروال) برای سیستمهای اتوماسیون صنعتی ساخته بودند که عملا خرابکاری صنعتی مثل استاکسنت را در شبکههای برق و امثال آن خنثی میکنه. این سپر، موفقیتآمیز آزمایش شد. در روز جهانی ارتباطات، از این دستاورد بیشتر خواهیم گفت. پ.ن: برای افزایش تابآوری زیرساختهای حیاتی، لازم است که این تجهیزات در شبکههای مورد نظر نصب شود که طبیعتا این موضوع با هماهنگی مرکز ملی فضای مجازی، عملیاتی خواهد شد. با تکیه به #جوانان، از تهدیدات فرصت میسازیم.
A post shared by Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) on
NYC mayor announces he’ll seek Democratic nod for president
NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is running for president.
The Democrat announces his bid with a video released by his campaign early this morning.
In announcing his candidacy, de Blasio is seeking to claim a role on the national stage that has eluded him as mayor of the biggest US city.
The 58-year-old could face obstacles in distinguishing himself in a field crowded with left-leaning Democrats.
He also faces skepticism at home. A recent poll found 76% of New Yorkers say they believe he shouldn’t run.
De Blasio has shrugged off bad polls, saying he believes his message of fighting financial inequality will resonate with everyday Americans.
On the campaign trail, he’ll be able to cite accomplishments such as expanding full-day prekindergarten citywide.
— AP
comments