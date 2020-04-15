Daily coronavirus tests now over 10,000 two days in succession

Oxford University scientists are to commence human trials next week for a coronavirus vaccine, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the report, 510 people, between the ages of 18 and 55, have already been recruited to take part in the trial.

The subjects will receive either the vaccine developed at the university, or a control injection for comparison.

“We are going into human trials next week. We have tested the vaccine in several different animal species,” says Professor Adrian Hill, who will lead the research.

“We have taken a fairly cautious approach, but a rapid one to assess the vaccine that we are developing.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 70 novel coronavirus vaccines currently in development.

Two groups in the United States and one in China have already commenced human trials.