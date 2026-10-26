Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks escalate

By Reuters Today, 3:45 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The Egyptian parliament has authorized the country’s military to provide support to help defend Saudi Arabia, in a move that could push Cairo directly into the regional conflict that has expanded with intensified attacks by Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthis on the Gulf kingdom.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi had asked parliament last week to approve defending its Gulf Arab ally and the world’s biggest oil exporter if Riyadh requests help against the Houthis, whose advances also threaten the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a gateway to Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Egypt has frequently condemned Iranian and Iranian-backed attacks on Gulf countries but has not publicly engaged in direct combat or joined the Mecca mutual defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey that was signed in August.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.