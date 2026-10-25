Key updates
Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential runoff, bucking Latin America’s rightward shift
SAO PAULO, Brazil — Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil’s presidential election, the country’s electoral authority says, defeating right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a runoff to secure a fourth non-consecutive term.
The runoff pitted leftist Lula da Silva against right-wing, pro-Israel Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flavio scored a major upset at the start of the month by defying pollsters to lead the voting in the first round.
The election bucks a rightward shift in Latin America backed by US President Donald Trump.
Venezuelan opposition leader returns from exile amid uncertain future for country
CARACAS, Venezuela — Opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado reappears in Venezuela for the first time since December, returning from exile at a time when doubts about the country’s democratic future — and the role of the US — are growing.
It was her first appearance since the US military deposed the country’s then-President Nicolás Maduro in January, replacing him with an interim president who has exceeded the time she was authorized to serve, with no election scheduled.
Machado announces her arrival on social media, writing, “I am here. With you.”
Another leading figure in the Venezuelan opposition, Edmundo González, writes on X that he would be at her side “very soon.”
“Today is a very important day for Venezuelans,” he writes. “Our sovereign voice returns with her to lead and guide this process!”
Lula overtakes Bolsonaro in tight Brazilian presidential runoff
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva overtakes Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and holds a tight lead in the presidential runoff election, the vote count from the country’s electoral authority shows.
With 47.62% of ballots tallied, leftist Lula has 50.01% of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against right-wing Bolsonaro’s 49.99%, the count shows.
‘We have to finish the job’: Trump doubles down on Netanyahu endorsement after PM reportedly asked for another expression of support
US President Donald Trump doubles down on his endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling Israelis he needs to be reelected on Tuesday so that the two leaders can “finish the job” against Iran.
The latest Truth Social post comes one week after Trump first endorsed Netanyahu, and hours after an Axios news site report revealing that the Israeli premier had been pressing the US president to issue another public expression of support as repeated polls indicate that the prime minister’s current coalition is far off from a majority.
“To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the endorsement I gave one week ago to your prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump writes on Truth Social in a post that also includes the one from last week when he first endorsed him.
“As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together,” Trump continues.
“I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful military operations in history but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the world’s number one state sponsor of terror from obtaining a nuclear weapon.”
“Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has no navy, no air force, and both their military and economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The naval blockade has precluded them from getting oil, and two levels of leadership, both military and otherwise are gone,” Trump claims.
“When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding warrior prime minister! Israel was called the little satan, with the United States being called the big satan, by some very evil people,” he says, apparently referring to chants from pro-regime rallies in Iran.
“There can no longer be the chant heard around the world of ‘Death to America, death to Israel,’ and there won’t be,” Trump continues.
“Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for prime minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” he adds.
Bolsonaro pulls ahead of Lula da Silva in Brazilian presidential election
SAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro overtakes leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and holds a narrow lead in the presidential election runoff, an early vote count from the country’s electoral authority shows.
With 13.65 percent of ballots tallied, Bolsonaro has 50.01% of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against Lula’s 49.99%, according to Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court.
Woman charged for suspected antisemitic stabbing in New York City
Anna Mochalova, 32, is charged in a suspected antisemitic stabbing incident in New York City, the NYPD says.
On Wednesday, Mochalova allegedly approached a Jewish man in Manhattan’s Diamond District and stabbed him in the back with an “unknown sharp object,” police say.
Security footage released by the Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol showed the alleged incident.
???? HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION: Manhattan Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred today around 5:45 PM at 47th St. and 5th Ave.
We are asking for the public's assistance. If you were in the Diamond District/Midtown area… pic.twitter.com/EELGa2ViXO
— Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol (@msspshomrim) October 22, 2026
The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police add that Mochalova is suspected of another hate crime that took place several hours earlier, also in midtown Manhattan.
Mochalova “deliberately collided” with a Jewish man, and when the Jewish man confronted her, she allegedly struck him with a sharp object, slicing his forearm, then fled the scene.
The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, police say.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents.
Mochalova, a Brooklyn resident, is charged with hate crime assaults, hate crime menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated harassment based on race or religion, court records show.
She pleads not guilty and is released on $150,000 bond.
Brazil counts votes in presidential election, with Lula da Silva taking early lead over Bolsonaro
Brazil resumes counting votes in a tight presidential runoff following a two-hour extension requested by both President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro.
The first counted votes had appeared on the top electoral court’s website before a Supreme Court judge ordered the extension. The results are expected within hours.
Incumbent Lula da Silva has taken an early lead over Bolsonaro, official results show.
With 5.02% of ballots tallied, the leftist incumbent had 51.16 percent of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against the right-wing challenger’s 48.84%, according to Brazil’s electoral authority.
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